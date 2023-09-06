Anker Dual Port USB Wall Chargers Anker Dual Port USB Wall Chargers $14 $18 Save $4 The Anker dual port USB wall charger delivers 20W max output through both USB-C and USB-A ports. This two-pack comes with a pair of five foot USB-C cables as well. $14 at Amazon

If you're constantly running out of phone battery and need a little extra power at a budget-friendly cost, these chargers from Anker can do the trick. And for only $14 you can charge up to four of your USB-A and USB-C port devices with these 20W Anker wall chargers.

Why these Anker dual port USB wall chargers are a great deal

We're firm believers in picking one thing and doing it well, and Chinese electronics maker Anker is a fine illustration of that premise. Making compact and effective charging accessories, Anker devices are great at powering anything from your iPhone to earbuds... and quickly. As a third-party supplier, the company reliably matches up with first-party offerings in quality while being much lower in price.

You can get an even lower price on this two-pack of wall warts if you click the coupon checkbox (directly below the displayed price on the product page), which will give you 20 per cent off one item at checkout. These are beefy chargers, capable of putting out 20 watts of maximum power to juice up your iPad, Samsung device or anything else that supports USB-A or USB-C. And with two of them, you can charge up to a whopping four devices at once.

We obviously know a lot about wall chargers - check out our roundup of the best wall chargers on the market - and these Ankers are right up there. Getting a few bucks off is just the icing on the cake.