Microsoft Office for Mac $80 $440 Save $360 Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 on two devices is an absolute steal at $80. You get lifetime access to all of the Office apps on your Apple computers for one low price. And it's two licenses for less than the price of one! $80 at StackSocial

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional $80 $440 Save $360 If Windows is your platform of choice, you can get two lifetime Microsoft Office Professional licenses for $80. That's all the Word, Excel, and everything else you expect from Office for as long as you want it. It's a hard deal to beat! $80 at StackSocial

While many people have moved on to Microsoft 365 for their Office needs, you can still get lifetime access to Microsoft Office for one price. Usually, that price is pretty high, but right now, you can get two licenses for $80, which is absurdly cheap compared to the regular price. This incredible deal lets you access all of the beloved Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access for as long as you want.

Why you should get Microsoft Office

I feel like you probably already know why you need Microsoft Office. There is no other suite of office apps with the beloved reputation of this one. Between the smooth writing capabilities of Word, the data power of Excel, the creativity of PowerPoint, and everything else offered, it's really a must-own bit of software for anyone with a computer.

The biggest drawback of Office, whether you buy it individually or sign up for a Microsoft 365 subscription, is the price. However, that's not a problem anymore, thanks to this ridiculous deal. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars, you can pay just $80 and set yourself up with double licenses. It's really that simple and worth picking up if you don't already have the incredible software suite. Or even if you're paying for Microsoft 365, it might be worth canceling your subscription and spending the money one time not to have to worry about it in the future.