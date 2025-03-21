Summary Enable Match Dynamic Range for accurate streaming content display in different HDR formats.

Activate Match Frame Rate for seamless content playback in the correct frame rate.

Optimizing Match Content in Apple TV settings ensures the best picture quality for various streams.

The Apple TV 4K is one of the very best streaming boxes on the market, capable of the best picture quality. But in order to take full advantage of what the Apple TV has to offer, quality-wise, there are two important settings to check. One is related to dynamic range, and the other is all about frame rate.

Both settings fall under Match Content in the Apple TV 4K settings menu, and both are important to have on in order to accurately display streaming content, as its creators intended. These days, streaming content comes in so many varieties. Picture can range in resolution from standard definition, up to 1080p and 4K. On top of that, there are different forms of dynamic range , including standard dynamic range (SDR), high dynamic range (HDR), and the proprietary Dolby Vision HDR format. Finally, content comes in a variety of frame rates, from 24fps all the way up to 60fps.

Most TVs on the market today are able to display a variety of these different formats in different combinations, and that's where the Apple TV 4K's Match Content settings come to the rescue.

Turning on Match Dynamic Range

Getting the right kind of HDR

The world of HDR is a complicated one. Of course, there's good old SDR, which any TV can display. But then there are the various high dynamic range options. Those include the standard HDR10, as well as Dolby Vision. HDR10+ is a newer competitor to the Dolby Vision format, and then there's HLG, the broadcast standard HDR format, which is also occasionally used by streamers. Each format has its own advantages and disadvantages, but for the end user, the mess of options can be just that: messy. This is especially true given that not all TVs can display all formats. Samsung TVs, for example, don't work with Dolby Vision, falling back on HDR10 or HDR10+ instead.

Match Dynamic Range on the Apple TV 4K is a simple on-off setting. The idea is that no matter what picture format the Apple TV is natively set to, when playing back content, the device will switch to output that content as close to its original format as the connected TV will accept. For example, I have my Apple TV set to display it menus in 4K SDR at 60fps, but thanks to Match Dynamic Range, when I pop on a Netflix movie, the device automatically switches to display in 4K with Dolby Vision.

Follow these simple steps to make sure Match Dynamic Range is turned on:

Go to the Settings app on the Apple TV.

app on the Apple TV. Select Video and Audio , then Match Content .

, then . Select Match Dynamic Range and turn the setting to On .

and turn the setting to . Test out the setting by viewing content in a different format from the Apple TV's default output to see that it displays correctly.

It's really as simple as that. While some users occasionally encounter problems with Match Dynamic Range, particularly with older televisions, for most users it's the ticket to the best possible picture quality.

Turning on Match Frame Rate

It's all about that frame rate

Along with various HDR formats, streaming content comes in a variety of frame rates. For most of film's history, movies have been shot at 24fps, often displayed at 23.976Hz on American televisions. TV, sports, news, and other content have traditionally been displayed at 30fps in the US, and 25fps in Europe. There are also faster frame rates and refresh rates for video content, generally up to 60fps.

Once again, it's possible to set the default frame rate on the Apple TV. I keep mine at 60Hz in order to get smoother scrolling in the device's menus. But when it comes