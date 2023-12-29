Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) $1049 $1299 Save $250 If you're on the hunt for a super light laptop that can do it all, then the MacBook Air is a great choice. With a 15-inch screen and the famous M2 chip, this laptop is a great machine for work or fun. $1049 at Best Buy

The MacBook Air is always a great choice for those who want a great laptop but don't want to spend a ton of money on Apple's Pro line. Still, it's a light device with great specs and a great price. Now available with $250 off, it's the perfect time to grab the lightweight powerhouse to start your year on a productive note.

Why the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is worth your money going into 2024

The Apple MacBook Air is a popular and well-loved laptop among many tech-savvy individuals and professionals, including our newsroom. Its sleek design, lightweight body, and high-quality performance make it a reliable device for both personal and professional use. Earning a perfect 5 out of 5-star review when we tested the laptop, the 15-inch MacBook Air is what we recommend most users get when looking for a new PC. In fact, Pocket-lint's commerce editor, Christina Darby, bought the laptop for herself when it was on sale during Black Friday based on our review and can say with confidence that it's worth the investment.

Close

One of the standout features of the MacBook Air is its impressive battery life. Lasting up to 12 hours on a single charge means that you can take your device with you anywhere you go without worrying about finding a power outlet. This feature is especially useful for frequent travelers and individuals who need to work on the go.

Another feature that we absolutely loved when reviewing this model is the MacBook Air's sharp and vibrant Retina display. The screen on the MacBook Air delivers excellent image quality and provides significant improvements in viewing angles, color accuracy, and overall clarity. This feature is particularly valuable for creatives who need to work with high-quality images and videos. And for the rest of us, because we all deserve great screens.

The MacBook Air also features touch ID, so you can unlock your device with your fingerprint. This is a great security feature on any device, including your laptop, preventing others from accessing your files or making purchases with your card.

Additionally, the MacBook Air comes equipped with the Apple M2 chip, which delivers high-level speed and performance. The processor is designed for efficiency, which means that the device doesn't heat up even when handling heavy-duty applications.

Related What is the Apple M3 chip and how does it compare to M2? Apple has announced the newest generation of its M-series processors. They seem to be the biggest leap forward for Apple Silicon yet!

We found the MacBook Air M2 to be a great device with a fantastic screen and solid battery life. It's light enough to carry everywhere and performant enough to handle all the tasks you throw its way, so with such a steep discount, it would be a shame not to add this one to your cart.