Amazon eero Amazon eero Pro 6 2-Pack $180 $300 Save $120 This 2-pack of the Amazon eero Pro 6 is enough to cover up to 3,500 square feet of your home with blistering fast Wi-Fi up to 1 Gbps. The system can cope with more than 75 connected devices and is 40 per cent off right now. $180 at Amazon

Amazon eero Amazon eero Pro 6 3-Pack $240 $400 Save $160 If you need coverage for a larger home, this 3-pack bundle of the Amazon eero Pro 6 can cover up to 6,000 square feet with gigabit Wi-Fi speeds. You can save 40 per cent during the Prime Big Deal Days event. $240 at Amazon

In an increasingly connected world, the number of online devices we have in our homes is growing and growing. If you’ve got a home packed with smart home kit, streaming boxes, smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers, then your Wi-Fi is probably straining under the load. That’s where a high-speed Wi-Fi mesh can help, giving you high speeds in all corners of your home. With the Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, you can connect more than 75 devices and get blazing fast speeds across your whole home. Right now, you can save 40 per cent on a 2-pack or 3-pack.

Why is the Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system worth my money?

Most smart TVs these days allow you stream your favourite shows in 4K. The trouble is, 4K content needs fast Wi-Fi speeds if you don’t want to suffer from horrific buffering just as the murderer is about to be revealed. The Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system can give you up to gigabit speeds, which should be more than enough to stream the latest episode of your guilty secret show without having it stop and start every few minutes.

The Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system gets these high speeds by using Wi-Fi 6, an improved Wi-Fi standard that can offer speeds of almost 10 Gbps, or around three times the speed of Wi-Fi 5. The good news is that if your devices don't support Wi-Fi 6, they'll still work with the Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, as it's fully backwards compatible. If you have older Wi-Fi 5 eeros in your home already, you can still use these as part of your mesh network, too.

A 2-pack of Pro 6 eeros is enough to cover up to 3,500 square feet of your home. If you need even more coverage, a 3-pack can cover up to 6,000 square feet. What's more, your eeros can act as Zigbee smart home hubs, allowing you to control Zigbee devices such as smart bulbs via Alexa, even if your Echo devices don't have Zigbee built in. You can even use Alexa to control your Wi-Fi, allowing you to use voice commands to turn off the Wi-Fi for your kids tablets when it's time for them stop staring at a screen.

You get free access to features including Wi-Fi scheduling and guest networks, but if you sign up for an eero Plus subscription, you get even more features, including historical data, internet backup, ad blocking, and content filters, as well as a password manager, antivirus, and a VPN.