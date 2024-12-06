Key Takeaways 50 Cent to launch curated action channel on Roku with free access, emphasizing high-octane films.

The channel includes 50 Cent's favorite films such as The Expendables and Power along with stunts tied to his music.

Unique stunts related to 50 Cent's albums are planned for the channel, like a heist-themed stunt inspired by his debut LP.

Grammy-winning rapper and actor 50 Cent is partnering with Roku and Lionsgate to launch his own curated action-focused channel. Launching on December 10th, Roku users will be able to check out a list of films and projects pulled from Roku's 20,000 title library. It'll be listed as The 50 Cent Action Channel.

The 50 Cent Action Channel will be available for free to all users. "We’ll be number one in no time,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in a statement, as reported by Variety. The artist reflects and states "Roku’s reach and success in the free TV space make them the perfect launch partner for 50 Cent Action. My channel created in partnership with Lionsgate will deliver exactly what my audience loves to watch all in one place."

The Roku Channel A free streaming service from Roku that includes originals, syndicated content, live sports and more. Originals Yes Live TV Yes Price Free Ad plans Ads included Stream free at the Roku Channel

Related Roku or Google TV? I thought this OS felt smarter Both of these operating systems offer peak streaming options, but this one took home the win in my book.

50 Cent is a man of the people with a refined taste

To my surprise, no, 50 Cent's Roku channel won't only stream Freelancers

50 Cent is bringing his taste in high-octane action films to the masses. Roku users can stream a collection of curated movies all supported by Roku currently. The full list of films that'll be available on The 50 Cent Action Channel has yet to be revealed. However, the musician has revealed some of his favorites.

Here are some of the available movies and series to have made the list for 50 Cent's Roku channel:

The Expendables

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Rambo

Power (produced by 50 Cent)

The 50 Cent Action Channel will also be inspired by the artist's music

Based on 50 Cent's albums, certain films will be incorporated into the channel

Roku / Tim Mossholder / Pexels / Pocket-lint

The 50 Cent Action Channel is also folding stunts tangentially connected to 50 Cent's discography. For instance, a heist-themed stunt inspired by the rapper’s critically acclaimed debut LP, Get Rich Or Die Tryin' will be available. The stunt includes films such as Reservoir Dogs and Man on a Ledge.

On top of that, a second planned stunt for The 50 Cent Action Channel harkens to G-Unit’s song, I Like The Way She Do It. From the 2008 album Terminate on Sight, this stunt supports female-led films like Kill Bill: Volume 1, Kill Bill: Volume 2, The Protégé and Haywire.