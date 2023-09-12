UGreen/Pocket-lint UGREEN 100W USB C to USB C Cable $14 $20 Save $6 Save 30 per cent on these handy cables to charge your phones, tablets, and more. Right now, they're only $14 for a two-pack. $14 at Amazon

As someone who's always reaching for a charging cable, I feel like I can never actually find one in my home. And, when you can never find a USB-C to USB-C fast charging cable, maybe it’s time to invest in one for your space. If you're looking for not one, but two fast charging cables. UGreen has you covered with 30 percent off a 100W fast charging two-pack pair. Right now, you can get the cables for only $14.

Why the UGreen 100W Fast Charging Cable Two-Pack is worth your money

If you're still using the original USB-C cables your stuff came with, odds are that while it's a charging cable, it's not a fast charging cable. We're all busy, especially with fall here, heading out to pumpkin patches and football games, and when you’re snapping pictures and capturing the latest touchdown on your phone, that’s draining battery. Simply put, you don’t have time to worry about how fast you can boost your battery in between all the fall-related fun.

That's why the UGreen cables are worth your dollar. For those that only have a handful of minutes to boost your battery life, for context, you can boost the best MacBook with these cables by 55 per cent in only 35 minutes. If these cables can increase your laptop's battery life in that amount of time, imagine how speedy if can boost your phone or tablets battery life.

UGreen did the work for you, and if you have a compatible power adapter, you can charge a Samsung phone up to 90 percent in only 30 minutes. Because I have a busy schedule between press briefings and more, especially this time of year, and having a cable that can charge my Samsung Flip 5 phone in such a short time is worth every penny to me.

Plus, it's not just solely built to charge your device. You can also transfer data from these cables, be it one of the top MacBooks or just from your tablet to an external hard drive. In fact, it's got a speedy 480Mbps transfer speed, so you can transfer up to 1GB of data in less than a minute.

Right now, you can get two corded charging cables for only $14, saving you 30 per cent. Add it to your cart today to get the savings.