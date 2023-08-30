Insignia / Pocket-Lint INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Lowest price since Prime Day $220 $350 Save $130 With football season just around the corner, it's time to upgrade your smart TV to a 50-inch. With a 37 per cent discount, this Insignia F30 Series model is the perfect choice. $220 at Amazon

With price, brand, and size to consider, getting a new smart TV isn't a light or impulse decision. But with football season around the corner, a quality TV is probably high up on your wishlist - and marked down prices ahead of Labor Day can help make that wish a reality. Coming with great features, colour, and an affordable price, the F30 Series from Insignia is a great choice.

Why you should get the Insignia F30 Series 50-inch smart TV

Whether you're dreaming of watching the first big game of the season on a big screen or you're hoping to binge some Netflix, this Insignia TV has you covered. At just $220, this TV isn't the peak of cinematic quality, but it will deliver exactly what it promises to do - 4K UHD image, a solid refresh rate, and a decent DTS Studio Sound if you have a couple of speakers you can hook up around your TV.

The Insignia F30 runs on Amazon's Fire TV, so you're going to find anything and everything you want to stream via the likes of Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Paramount+, Hulu, Disney+, and so on. Plus, since it comes with built-in Alexa, you can use your remote to ask it for updates about the weather, to display a certain channel, open the Netflix app, or even to activate various smart home appliances around the home. Picture watching the evening news and using your remote to send your robot vacuum on a cleaning job across the house while you relax after a long day.

When it comes to price, there's really nothing bad you can say. This 50-inch TV has an already low MSRP at just $350, but you can now get it for a mere $220. That's a fantastic price for a smart TV this size, no matter how you look at it. Sure, it may not be at the top of the list of the best 4K TVs, but it's a solid choice. The same TV was $200 for Prime Day, and it's unlikely we'll see it go this low before Black Friday, so now's an excellent time to add it to your cart, especially since you can never know when a deal expires on Amazon.