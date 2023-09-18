aloSIM aloSIM $19 $50 Save $31 Get a lifetime subscription of the aloSIM eSIM card for only $18.97, saving you 62 per cent. The eSIM card works in 170+ countries, so you can activate it and enjoy the mobile data plan of your choosing. $19 at StackSocial

As someone who's always plane hopping to a new part of the globe, it can feel demoralizing - and frustrating - when I land in a country and don’t have cell service. Granted, that's partially on me for not doing my homework before landing, but what if I didn't have to worry about this with an eSIM card? That's the case right now with the aloSim Mobile Data Traveler Plan. This lifetime plan can keep you connected in 170 countries - and it's on sale for only $19 right now.

Why the aloSim Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Plan is worth your money

This digital eSim card doesn't require the SIM tray that your mobile device uses, instead using the eSIM card like you would mobile data. Because it uses this kind of setup, it’s super easy to use, as you won’t need to store your current SIM card in a safe location.

The eSIM gives you an internet connection without charging you for any roaming – a huge perk since text messaging and phone calls can get very pricey once you're outside the United States. Granted, you'll still have to pay for mobile data in the country you visit, but the eSIM can give you peace of mind that you can connect to the internet when you've landed.

Some things to note: A day before you leave for your trip, you'll want to make sure that you set it up, and your data will expire after the allotted time. But for the connectivity, it's worth it. Usually, this eSIM card runs around $50, so getting it for 50 per cent off - and with a lifetime guarantee for your device - is a huge perk.

You can check the 170+ countries that are compatible with the device here. The good news is you have time to decide whether this is the best SIM card for your international needs, as the deal lasts seven days. That being said, we don't know if stock will last the entire time, so we recommend that you pick up this deal sooner rather than later.