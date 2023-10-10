Crucial / Pocket-lint Crucial T700 NVMe SSD $199.99 $209.99 Save $10 The Crucial 700T is a modern Gen5 SSD with Windows DirectStorage, making it one of the few SSDs on the market with it. The expansive 4TB model is available for 35 per cent off for both the regular and heat sink versions. $199.99 at Amazon

Almost everybody thinks about PC storage the same way. More is almost always better. NVMe SSDs are the latest technology in storage, but they're still rather expensive. Right now, you can get the Crucial T700 NVMe SSD for 35 per cent off of its list price, bringing the price down to a very manageable $390 for the regular variant and $410 for the heat sink version. You can choose which variant you want when you get to the Amazon page.

Why you should consider the Crucial T700?

There are several reasons to consider the Crucial T700. For starters, it's 4TB of storage, which is an insane amount. It's also compatible with PCIe 5.0 along with Windows DirectStorage, making it about as future-proof as a storage drive can be in 2023. It's also nice that you can choose between a version with a heat sink and a version without it. No matter which one you buy, it's a lot of storage for such a little stick.

Getting to the nitty-gritty, this thing has some good stats. It has a TBW rating of 2400TB, which should last you a very long time. For some perspective, you would have to write roughly 328GB of data to the drive every day for the next 20 years before you hit its expected lifespan. Good luck with that. Crucial also backs up the drive with a five-year warranty that covers replacement if it fails.

With the 35 per cent discount, the T700 is still slightly more expensive than many PCIe 4.0 SSDs but only slightly more expensive than the highest-end models. It may be worth it to jump up to Gen5 with Windows DirectStorage and then not have to think about it again for a long time.