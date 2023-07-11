Garmin Venu 2 $249.99 $399.99 Save $150 Grab one of Garmin's most popular devices for less in the Prime Day sales. The Venu 2 has a great display and is loaded with sports and smartwatch functions - all with $150 off! $249.99 at Amazon

The Venu 2 is one of Garmin's most popular devices as it's the most like a smartwatch of all the fitness devices the company offers. You get the benefits of that AMOLED display, but you hang on to all the things that Garmin in known for - namely all that sports tracking.

This Prime Day deal sees the Venu 2 down at just about the cheapest it has been - cheaper than Black Friday - but remember that these deals are only for Prime members, so you need to sign-up to benefit.

Why is the Garmin Venu 2 worth your interest?

Garmin's ecosystem is one of the widest when it comes to sports and lifestyle tracking. Its devices are loaded with sensors for tracking your activity as well as things like sleep and steps, so you have a whole picture of your lifestyle, not just your workout.

The Venu 2 has a great display offering touch interaction, with enhanced graphics over some of Garmin's other devices at this price, meaning you get something that's more engaging - and just a little more interesting.

Of course there are smartwatch functions too, with Garmin Pay, support for music without the need for your phone - but if you do have your phone, it will give you all your notifications too. But you'll really buy the Venu 2 because you want all that data, whether you're tracking your running, cycling or other activity, you'll get all your stats synced to Garmin Connect so you can stick to your training and hit your goals.

This is a good deal on the Garmin Venu 2, but there are also offers on other Garmin models for Prime Day, so it's worth browsing if you're looking for a watch that will give you better protection in the outdoors, or longer battery life. But don't delay - these deals only last for a couple of days.