Android 15 is now available on Google’s Pixel phones. While the update is full of new features such as Theft Detection, it also brings a couple of bugs, and one in particular for Pixel 8 Pro users.

Since the update, some Pixel 8 Pro users have reported having issues with their phone's back gesture, finding it hard to swipe from the edge of the display to return to the previous screen/app. Users took to Reddit and Google’s IssueTracker to bring attention to the issue. Users report experiencing the issue on both the right and left sides of the display, with and without screen protectors.

One user on Google's IssueTracker said: "Same issue on my P8P with tempered glass screen protector, especially from the right side. Used to work flawlessly pre-Android 15."

Android Police reported experiencing the bug on its Pixel 8 Pro, while Android Authority said neither of its Pixel 8 Pros was affected by the bug. For what it's worth, I tested Android 15 on my Pixel 8a and did not experience this issue, so this issue does seem to be limited to the Pixel 8 Pro.

However, there is a fix for the problem, and it doesn’t involve rolling back to Android 14.

Luckily, there's a simple fix for the issue

You just need to disable gesture navigation, restart your phone, and re-enable it

As reported by Android Police, a Reddit user was able to find a simple fix for the issue. The bug will most likely be fixed in an upcoming Android 15 hotfix as well.

The solution is very straight-forward and involves disabling gesture navigation, restarting your phone and re-enabling it.

Here are the full steps:

1. Go to Settings

2. Select System, then choose Navigation

3. Enable 3-button navigation. This will disable gesture navigation.

4. Restart your phone

5. Return to the Navigation settings menu and re-enable gesture navigation

The issue should hopefully be fixed now, and you don't have to worry about even considering rolling back to Android 14.