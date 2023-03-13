General Motors is considering employing ChatGPT AI services in its future vehicles. Its vice president of software, Scott Miller, believes that "ChatGPT is going to be in everything" eventually and his company clearly wants to be at the forefront of making cars smarter.

It has been revealed that GM is developing its own AI assistant using OpenAI's technology and Microsoft's Azure cloud service. It could enable drivers to simply ask the car what to do when there is a fault, and it will guide them through the process. The service could, in fact, replace owner manuals entirely.

As Semafor reports, the assistant could even book in a service or repair at the nearest possible garage or dealership.

GM is also said to be looking towards a future where mobile phone connectivity is no longer necessary in its cars - ditching the need for the likes of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and enabling users to install apps directly. This will require network connectivity built into the car itself, but that's something that's been touted ever since the 5G data standard was first announced.

"This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies," said a GM spokesperson to Reuters.

Other car manufacturers have also recently expressed an interest in cutting out "the middle man". Mercedes-Benz is working with Google, for example, to integrate its mapping technology in the car manufacturer's own systems - thereby offering a Google Maps-style experience without needing to connect a phone.

Of course, this could mean you'll have to account for a paid subscription when you purchase a car in future, just to gain access to features you might already enjoy for free. How that will work is yet to be detailed in full, but we suspect that'll be less bothersome to owners of higher-class vehicles than those looking for a cheap runaround.

Either way, expect the technology in cars to be improved dramatically in the near future - but also that you might have to put a bit aside each month to pay for it.