Tired of using out-of-date tech? Want to change up your desktop PC for an affordable and powerful all-in-one solution? This Easter, Geekom has a fantastic sale with a big discount on its GEEKOM Mini IT11 i7-11390H 16+512.

From 9 April 2023, the Geekom Mini IT11 i7-11390H 16+512 which normally costs $779 will be discounted down to $549. Plus, if you spend over $399, there are some special and eggciting gifts to be had.

Geekom Mini IT11 i7-11390H 16+512

Image Credit: GEEKOM

This mini PC packs a serious amount of power in one small package. Boasting an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11390H, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, you can easily multitask, stream content, and play casual games.

On top of this, you'll also get Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, expandable RAM and storage, and plenty of USB ports that are incredibly convenient. That's right, the Geekom Mini IT11 i7-11390H 16+512 sports a Mini DP, HDMI, 3x USB 3.2, and 2x USB 4.0 ports. Whether you want to connect multiple displays or hook up this mini PC to your games console, you can do it with ease.

And, for added reassurance, the Geekom Mini IT11 i7-11390H 16+512 has been vibration tested, drop tested, port tested, temperature and humidity tested, noise tested, and even salt spray tested to prove its durability.

Slim down your office or home PC and invest in a solid and sleek mini PC from Geekom. Weighing just 565g and mountable with the included VESA mount, saving space will no longer be an issue you have to solve.

Free gifts to be claimed

If you purchase a product from Geekom during the Easter event, you can expect plenty of free and fantastic goodies included in your purchase.

Anyone who spends more than $399 will be eligible to receive one of the following free gifts, worth $40 each:

Carrying Case

RAM Memory

10 In-1 USB Hub Splitter

Keyboard and mouse combo

So, if you've been thinking about investing in a mini PC, now is a great time to do it.

Gfans rewards

Image Credit: GEEKOM

As well as a discounted price and free gifts, Geekom also offers a membership program where you can earn points and get exclusive rewards. Simply sign up, shop online, and earn points, then redeem your points for exclusive discounts.

Treat a friend, family member, or even yourself to some fantastic tech when you become a Geekom member.

Geekom's Easter event

Get your hands on an incredibly small and powerful PC this Easter when you purchase a Geekom Mini IT11 i7-11390H 16+512.

Remember, this PC is usually available for $779 but will be discounted down to $549 during the Easter sale. If you've been saving up or waiting for the right time to purchase a portable PC that can even be mounted to the back of your monitor, there's no better time.