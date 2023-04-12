Smartwatch and fitness accessory outfit Garmin has announced its latest offering, dubbed the Instinct 2X Solar. Not to be confused with the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, this model is the latest in a long line of models designed to help people track their activities, navigate the great outdoors, and in this case somehow never visit a charger. That alone could make this the best Garmin watch for a whole load of people.

That last bit is a biggie, with Garmin saying that the Instinct 2X Solar sports unlimited battery life thanks to its solar-charging capabilities.

Garmin's all charged up

Starting with that battery life situation, Garmin says that it's all thanks to a "chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant Power Glass lens" that helps extend the battery life. It does that by producing 50% more energy than the standard Instinct 2 solar watch.

That of course isn't all that the Instinct 2X Solar has to offer. All of the usual health metrics are monitored from an array of sensors so you'll stay informed about what your body is up to. That includes a heart rate sensor, advanced sleep monitoring, respiration tracking, and more.

Moving on, activity tracking can keep tabs on a variety of running, biking, swimming, strength training, and more. Garmin notes that wearers can also look forward to tracking of their VO2 max alongside other training features.

When it comes to going out and about, the Instinct 2X Solar supports GNSS for accurate positioning while a three-axis compass and barometric altimeter mean you'll always be confident in your location. TracBack routing can also be deployed to help get wearers back to where they started should they become disorientated - something that's all too easy to do in some conditions and surroundings.

Additionally, there are the usual smarts including notifications from your phone and you can, of course, use Garmin Pay where supported as well.

All of that and more (there's even a built-in flashlight on the Tactical Edition) is available for £399.99/$449.99 for the standard model and £449.99/$499.99 for the Tactical Edition. Both watches are already on sale direct from Garmin right now.