If you're looking for a new, top-of-the-line smartwatch but don't want to pay full price, right now is the time to buy. After all, it’s Garmin's birthday, and to celebrate, the smartwatch company has dropped the price on plenty of its watches. Because many different models' prices have dropped, you can find a great smartwatch for your needs.

Below, we’ve rounded up the top choices, so you can get the best smartwatch to fit your lifestyle and budget. Be sure to add it to your cart sooner rather than later; we don’t know when the birthday party ends.

Garmin Forerunner 255

The Garmin Forerunner 255S comes packed with great features. With up to 12 days of battery life, you can plan around your sleep cycles with sleep tracking. You'll also get a built-in triathlon feature that includes over 30 activity profiles to fully prep for your next major exercising event. All of these features are packed into a 1.4 oz watch, promising a lightweight feel as you go about daily activity.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)

Featuring an impressive 16-day battery life, satellite coverage, and TopoActive GPS mapping right on your wrist, you won't get lost on your next hike thanks to this impressive smartwatch. It comes with heart rate and respiration tracking as well as a specialized jet lag adviser to help you get back on track during your travels. At $200 off, you can save big on this rugged smartwatch. When we reviewed the Epix , we especially prasied its rugged design, noting that "it's built to survive the elements. Especially the Sapphire models, which have that more durable and scratch-resistant lens over the screen. With 100m waterproofing and military standard resistance against shock and temperature, it can really take a beating."

While you can add these smartwatches to your cart today, we don't know how long the sale will last. If you're eyeing either of our top deals picks, you will want to get them while you can.