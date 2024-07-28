Key Takeaways Garmin offers a one-year limited warranty on its fitness devices.

There are exceptions to the warranty, including cosmetic damage.

If your Garmin device qualifies, it may be repaired, replaced, or refunded within the warranty terms.

It's well known that Garmin watches tend to be quite pricey. That higher price tag gets you a lot, though, including highly featured, well-made, and durable devices. Most are meant for adventure and use in demanding situations and are built to handle that. Nevertheless, Garmin watches aren't immune to damage. I've scratched my fair share of screens, and it's not out of the question for pieces to break.

Because of the price, it can be gut-wrenching if something happens to your Garmin watch. That's even more true if you only recently bought your device. Luckily, Garmin offers a one-year limited warranty for its products, including its fitness devices. Although it provides minimal coverage, it is better than nothing. Read on to find out more about the warranty and if you can get help with a problem with your Garmin watch.

Related Are Garmin devices still worth your money in 2024? With so many smartwatches and fitness-focused devices available across the market, is a Garmin watch still a sensible purchase?

Garmin's fitness product warranty

Up to one year of protection

Each Garmin fitness product, including the company's full watch lineup, bike computers, and golf equipment, comes with a limited one-year warranty from the date of purchase. That warranty certifies that Garmin's fitness products will be free from defects in materials or workmanship for that year. The only exceptions are Garmin Rally and Vector pedal-based power meters and Tacx trainers, which feature a two-year warranty.

Of course, as it is a limited warranty, there are exceptions. Unfortunately, cosmetic damage, such as scratches, nicks, and dents, is not covered under the warranty. Consumable parts, such as batteries (unless the damage has occurred due to a defect in materials or workmanship), are also not covered. You're out of luck if there is any damage caused by accident, abuse, misuse, water, flood, fire, or other acts of nature or external causes. Finally, if there is damage to a device that you've modified or altered your device, the warranty does not apply.

As with most electronics, you need to be sure you are using Garmin-supplied accessories and seeking help through Garmin-approved service providers. That's because any damage caused by repairs by anyone who is not an authorized service provider of Garmin is not covered under warranty. Likewise, if there's power-related damage from using a cable not supplied by Garmin, your warranty is void.

If the damage to your Garmin fits under the warranty, there are three possibilities. First, Garmin will repair the device using new or previously used parts that satisfy its quality standards. Alternatively, Garmin will replace the device with a new device or a Garmin Recertified device. Finally, Garmin may exchange the device for a full refund of your purchase price. You are responsible for transportation costs. If Garmin does repair or replace your device, there will then be a 90-day warranty for the product.

FAQ

Q: How do I submit a warranty claim for my Garmin?

If your Garmin needs service that falls under the warranty, you will need to reach out to Garmin Support to open a warranty claim.

Q: Can my Garmin watch be fixed if it is out of warranty?

Garmin doesn't cover cosmetic damage in its warranty, but it does offer an out-of-warranty replacement if your watch’s screen is scratched, cracked, or broken. To initiate a replacement, reach out to Garmin Support.