Key Takeaways Garmin offers a wide range of smartwatch models across 19 different series to cater to various needs and activities.

The smartwatches are diverse, offering features such as topography maps, dive capability, workout suggestions, and GPS tracking.

From the fēnix series for outdoors to the Instinct series for rugged build to the Marq series for specific purposes, Garmin smartwatches cater to all lifestyles and preferences.

Smartwatches have evolved over the years to become one of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment a person can own. While you might love your dumbbell and kettlebell sets, a smartwatch can give you the ability to track how well you put those weights to use. There are a lot of great smartwatches on the market, with Garmin being one of the leading brands.

For years, Garmin was mostly known for its GPS guidance devices . The company took a lot of that technology and put it into its smartwatches, while adding a lot of features for other situations. With a Garmin smartwatch, you can pace out a run, take a phone call, pay for something, all while using the sun to charge it.

If you're interested in a Garmin smartwatch, it can be daunting to figure out which model might best suit your needs. There are many different options and features you need to consider. We'll help you by walking you through the different Garmin families and what features they offer.

How many different Garmin smartwatches can you choose from?

There are a lot of them

If you head to the company's website, Garmin lists all the different families of smartwatches it offers. It also gives consumers the option of shopping by feature. In all, there are 19 different series that you can shop from, with each family featuring multiple models. Usually, there is a flagship model followed by lower-cost versions.

Right now, on Garmin's website, you can shop nearly 90 different smartwatches. That doesn't include different-sized models, as many of the watches come in 42mm, 43mm, 46mm, 47mm, or 51mm options. Additionally, you can shop by watches for kids, watches with solar charging, watches with a color touchscreen, watches that have the Garmin ECG app, and more. If there's a feature on a Garmin watch that you're interested in, you can sort for it on the company's website.

What are all the families and series about

Each one offers something a little different

Depending on what you envision doing with the watch, that is what you should focus on when you're trying to pick yours out. If you're going to be hiking a lot, there's a watch that caters to that. If you're going to be golfing, there's one that helps you see how far you are from the hole. If you're someone who enjoys long-distance running, there's one that is made to track your stats more easily. Here's a breakdown of them all.

fēnix

The fēnix series is one of the more popular options in the Garmin lineup. There are many different fēnix models, but broadly they're all designed for multipurpose, outdoor activities. So, if you're hiking, climbing, or doing something more rugged, this is the watch family for you.

You can choose from different versions of the fēnix, including:

fēnix E

fēnix 7

fēnix 7S

fēnix 7S Pro

fēnix 7X

fēnix 7X Pro

fēnix 8

The fēnix 8 starts at $1,000, while its more affordable sibling, the fēnix 7, starts at $700. They offer topographic maps, diving capabilities, and can suggest workouts to keep up your training.

Instinct

With multiple variations and a design that sets it apart from other Garmin smartwatches, there is an Instinct watch for almost everyone. Garmin offers a solar charging option, one for people with smaller wrists, one for people who like classic analog watch faces, one with a camouflage design, and more. These are much more affordable and, while they don't have as many features as other series, they can still provide you with GPS tracking in a rugged build.

With multiple variations and a design that sets it apart from other series, there is an Instinct watch for almost anyone.

You can choose from different versions of the Instinct, including:

Instinct 2 (both standard and camo edition)

Instinct 2S (both standard and camo edition)

Instinct Crossover (both solar and standard edition)

Instinct 2X Solar

Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition

The Instinct 2 starts at $300 while the Instinct Crossover Solar Edition is the most expensive of the family and starts at $500.

Marq

The Garmin Marq has specific editions for specific purposes. There are options for golfers, sailors, pilots, extreme athletes, and more. They all come with designer builds, making them able to worn all the time. They are all either made from carbon fiber or titanium.

You can choose from different versions of the Marq, including:

Marq Athlete (Gen 2) (standard edition, carbon edition and performance edition)

Marq Golfer (Gen 2) (both carbon edition and standard edition)

Marq Adventurer (Gen 2)

Marq Commander (Gen 2) Carbon Edition

Marq Captain (Gen 2)

Marq Aviator (Gen 2)

The cheapest option is the Marq Athlete (Gen 2) standard edition that starts at $1,900. The most expensive is the Marq Commander (Gen 2) Carbon Edition which starts at $3,200.

More Garmin smartwatch families

Some have many versions while some only have one

More Garmin smartwatch series include options like the Bounce, which is a kids smartwatch that allows texting and location tracking features; the Enduro, which is for endurance athletes that boasts extreme battery life; the Garmin Swim 2, which is for swimmers to track their times; the Venu 3, which is ideal for anyone interested in a watch you can wear every day and not change out if you're working out; and the Lily 2, which looks like a traditional dress watch. Others include:

The Quatix (specifically made for those who spend time on boats and in the sea)

The Tactix (specially made with a rugged build that look like a military grade watch, with a built-in flashlight)

The D2 (specially made for pilots)

The Approach (specifically made for golfers)

The Descent (specifically made for divers)

Other larger Garmin smartwatch families are as follows:

Epix

The Epix family is for all kinds of athletes but ones that don't have a specific specialty. These athletes can handle so much at a time and need a watch that can join them. The Epix are multisport watches. They come in different sizes, such as 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm.

You can choose from different versions of the Epix, including:

Epix Pro (Gen 2), available in both standard edition and sapphire edition in all the sizes mentioned above

Epix (Gen 2) Standard Edition

The Epix (Gen 2) Standard Edition starts at $900 as does the Epix Pro (Gen 2). The Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition 51mm starts at $1,100.

Forerunner

The Forerunner family is specifically designed for runners. Those training for marathons can use one. Those training for a 5K and learning how to run can use one. These are premiere running smartwatches with tremendous heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and battery life.

You can choose from different versions of the Forerunner, including:

Forerunner 165 (both standard and music edition)

Forerunner 265

Forerunner 265S

Forerunner 55

Forerunner 965

The Forerunner 55 starts at $200 while the Forerunner 965 starts at $600. The Forerunner 265 and 265S both start at $450.

Vívo family

The Vívoactive, the Vívofit Jr., the Vívomove, and the Vívosmart are all part of their own families and serve different purposes. The Vívoactive is a stylish option for people who want a health and fitness coach on their wrist. The Vívofit Jr. is a great activity tracker for kids. The Vívomove looks like a dress watch but is a hybrid watch with activity tracking. The Vívosmart is more of a fitness tracker than a smartwatch.

You can choose from different versions of the Vívo, including:

Vívoactive 5

Vívomove Trend

Vívomove Sport

Vívomove Style

Vívomove Luxe

Vívofit Jr. 3 Garmin

Vívofit Jr. 3 Marvel

Vívofit Jr. 3 Disney Princess

Vívosmart 5

The Vívoactive 5 retails for $300. The Vívomove Sports starts at $180. The Vívofit Jr. 3 all retail for $70. The Vívosmart 5 starts at $150.