Rumors are swirling that Garmin is gearing up to release new smartwatches this fall. Perhaps in line with that, Bass Pro Shops recently put a handful of our favorite Garmin watches on sale. Whatever the reason, I'm not complaining, since some of these discounts are the best I've ever seen.

The savings vary by model, but there are deals on the various versions of the epix Gen 2, fenix 7, Instinct Solar, and Instinct 2. If you've been itching to pick up a more advanced watch from Garmin but have held back because of the cost, now would definitely be the time to pull the trigger. Some of these are at the lowest price I've seen, so you don't want to miss out.

Related Are Garmin devices still worth your money in 2024? With so many smartwatches and fitness-focused devices available across the market, is a Garmin watch still a sensible purchase?

Garmin Epix Gen 2

At a less rugged price

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is a truly fantastic fitness watch, but one that normally comes with a steep price. This watch features advanced navigation tools and highly accurate GPS data for use off the beaten path. It serves as a smartwatch but also offers an extensive set of training and fitness tools to help you get or stay fit.

The watch is also ruggedly built and able to handle just about anything you throw at it. Plus, if you want even greater durability, the sapphire edition, which features a rough sapphire crystal display, is also on sale, though only for $100 off.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 $450 $800 Save $350 $450 at Bass Pro Shops

Related 5 telltale signs you need to upgrade your Garmin watch Garmin devices last quite a while, but an eventual upgrade is unavoidable. Here are some signs that you need to start considering.

Garmin Fenix 7

More mountaineering, fewer dollar signs

Garmin / Pocket-lint

The Garmin Fenix 7 has a lot in common with the Epix Gen 2, including a large 1.3-inch display, rugged build, and extensive battery life. It also features Multi-GNSS support for accurate location data and access to TopoActive maps to help you navigate. Plus, there are plenty of tools for mountaineering, along with advanced training features to help you move the needle on your fitness. It's only $50 more than the lowest price I've ever seen, so it's definitely worth picking one up at this price.

Garmin Fenix 7 $500 $700 Save $200 $500 at Bass Pro Shops

Related 5 things you probably didn't know your Garmin could do You might love the things you're already using, but these 5 things make your smartwatch even more powerful than you thought.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar

Give the Fenix more power at a lower cost to you

Garmin / Pocket-lint

If you love the Fenix but want something larger, more durable, and with better battery life, then the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is for you. It features a massive 51mm case size, giving you extra screen real estate. It's especially useful when using the built-in maps and navigation tools.

Built to military standards, it's capable of standing up to just about anything, especially with the durable sapphire crystal display. Plus, you get a battery boost from solar charging, providing up to 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or 33 hours in GPS mode with the right amount of sun. Like the Fenix 7, it's just barely above the lowest price I've ever seen and is an absolutely superb deal for this watch.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar $1000 $700 Save $-300 $1000 at Bass Pro Shops

Related 9 tricks I use to improve the battery life on my Garmin Watch Is the juice draining too quickly on your Garmin? Try these tricks to keep it alive for one more run.

Garmin Instinct Solar

Your instinct says it's time for an upgrade

Garmin / Pocket-lint

Garmin's Instinct lineup is built for adventure with incredibly rugged designs. The integrated solar panel provides a boost to battery life, promising up to 54 days in smartwatch mode or 38 hours in GPS mode with the right sun conditions. Like other Garmin watches, it can track just about any activity you can imagine, provides advanced training tools, and can help you navigate even deep in the backcountry. While it's the older model of the Instinct, it's still a fantastic choice, especially since this price is the lowest I've ever seen on this particular model.

Garmin Instinct Solar $400 $200 Save $-200 $400 at Bass Pro Shops

Related Is solar charging on a Garmin watch worth the extra cost? Solar charging on your wrist? It's great in theory, but does it improve or actually harm battery life?

Garmin Instinct 2

Second instinct's the charm?

The Garmin Instinct 2 is the current model of the Instinct lineup. This particular model doesn't offer solar charging, but it still provides up to 28 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or 30 hours when recording GPS activities. It's waterproof to 100 meters, can track a wide range of activities, and even functions as a smartwatch.

It's only $50 off right now, but that's still a great price for this highly capable device.