The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a smartwatch that critics and users love. It has many features that make it stand out from the crowd, and it comes with a reasonable price tag that's definitely worth a look. While it's affordable at its full price, you can grab it for $50 off right now, bringing it down to only $250. You'll have difficulty finding a more budget-friendly smartwatch from a reputable brand like Garmin.

Why the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is worth the investment

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 offers many popular features typically only found in far more expensive smartwatches. In fact, the cuts Garmin made are hardly noticeable, so you'll forget that this smartwatch only retails for $300. It features a 42mm design that works with Android and iOS, so you can connect it to your smartphone regardless of which mobile OS you prefer. You can receive your notifications, text messages, and emails on the watch, so you won't need to pull your phone out of your pocket to check your messages.

The screen is a vibrant AMOLED model that'll let you view all of your data and information in style, and it comes with a long battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode. That means you can wear it to sleep for multiple nights without worrying about your watch dying. The Sleep Coach feature will give you a sleep score and personalized sleep coaching for how much sleep you need. If you feel like your rest could be improved, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 could be what you need to improve.

Some other notable features include the ability to download music to the watch, access to Garmin Pay for contactless payments, Garmin's workout coach, sports apps, nap tracking, and many others. It'll even monitor your stress levels to ensure you aren't pushing yourself too hard throughout the day. The Garmin Body Battery feature is handy and one you won't find on non-Garmin smartwatches.

Suppose you're into hiking and other outdoor activities. In that case, this watch comes with safety and tracking features such as incident detection and assistance that can call or send a message with your location to emergency contacts when paired with your smartphone.

For this deal, Best Buy has the smartwatch in three colors: Slate Aluminum and Black, Metallic Navy Aluminum and Navy, and Gold Aluminum and Ivory. They all look attractive enough, so it'll just come down to personal preference.

If you're unsure whether this smartwatch is for you, check out our guide on the Best GPS-tracking smartwatches, which will help you choose based on the wide range of models available on the market.