It looks like Garnim is getting ready to release the Venu 3 and the Venu 3S smartwatches. An exclusive leak from MySmartPrice shows off both new smartwatches ahead of the official announcement, including high-resolution photos that expose the juicy details about the design and some of the features we can expect to see from Garmin's follow-up to the beloved Venu 2 series of watches.

Garmin Venu 3 smartwatch

According to the leak, the Venu 3 will come in a single 45mm size. It will also come with a 22mm watch band. For those with smaller wrists, the Venu 3S will fit much better.

As for colors, the Venu 3 will launch in Slate and Passivated. The Slate color is much darker and comes with a black watch band to complete the look. Passivated, however, includes a white band that matches the look and feel of the watch face.

On the back of the watch, we can see an optical heart rate sensor, which is common on modern smartwatches. There's also a set of propriety pogo pins for charging.

Like the Venu 2 models before, it looks to have a rotating dial on the display for scrolling around the interface. It also has three buttons along the right side and a speaker opening on the left side.

The leak includes many interface images that look familiar to anyone who's used a Garmin smartwatch. You can see it showing full-color images received in text messages, choosing activities, and what one of the main watch faces will look like.

Garmin Venu 3S smartwatch

The Garmin Venu 3S watch comes in a 41mm size option with a 19mm watch band, perfect for wearers with smaller wrists.

It's slated to launch Soft Gold, French Gold, Slate, and Passivated colors, giving buyers more options than the larger Venu 3. The Soft Gold option has Ivory and French Grey strap options. The French Gold color variant will come with a Pink Dawn Strap, the Passivated color will have a Sage Gray strap, and the Slate will be paired with a Pebble Gray option.

The other design aspects are the same as with the Venu 3. It has a rotating dial, three buttons, a speaker, and an optical heart rate sensor.

When will the Venu 3 and Venu 3S be announced?

While Garmin hasn't officially said anything about its latest smartwatches, the leak's timing suggests the company may formally reveal them during IFA 2023. The giant tech event starts on September 1 in Berlin, so it's right around the corner. Not only would it make sense for the watches to be announced at IFA, but we'd expect them to be on the show floor for us to get our hands (and wrists) on during the event.