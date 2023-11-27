Garmin Venu 3 $400 $450 Save $50 The Garmin Venu 3 is the perfect blend of high-end fitness and health-tracking abilities with lifestyle-oriented features. It's a top smartwatch and the latest model in the Venu portfolio. $400 at Garmin $400 at Best Buy $400 at Amazon

Garmin's Venu series has long been that one product in Garmin's varied product portfolio that blended everyday smart features with advanced health and fitness tracking. The Venu 3 is the latest version and offers a large AMOLED display, great fitness and recovery insights, contactless payments, and offline music support. We liked it so much that it won the 'Highly Commended' prize in the 'Best Smartwatch' category of the Pocket-lint Awards.

Despite being one of the newest Garmin's released, you can grab yourself a rare discount on the Venu 3, with $50 off the full retail price from Best Buy, Amazon and Garmin's own online store, taking it down to $400.

Why buy the Garmin Venu 3 during Cyber Monday week?

The simplest answer to that question is that - with this being the latest model Venu - it's the first time we've seen it discounted at all. So if you want the newest Garmin Venu, one of the company's most popular ranges, this is the cheapest it's been.

As for the watch itself, I reviewed it a little earlier in the year and really enjoyed Garmin's approach to fitness and health. Like all other Garmins, it can capture a lot of data, which it then displays in the app under a multitude of different sub-menus and headers. However, presenting that data in a way that makes sense is much better than before.

A big focus has been put on recovery, rest, fitness levels, and training readiness. It takes all of that advanced data from your workouts, runs, bike rides, hikes - or any other activity - and can tell how your body is coping with the effort.

The Body Battery feature remains, but it's been added to with things like a sleep coach, which can tell you if you might need more rest than usual, and the training readiness graphic that can inform you if you're up for an intense activity or whether you should take it easy, or just take a day off and rest.

Being Garmin means it supports both Android and iOS, so you can connect it to your iPhone or your Pixel/Samsung Galaxy, and - with Garmin Pay - you can make contactless payments from your wrist if your bank supports it. Garmin also supports offline music playback from popular streaming services like Amazon Music, Deezer and Spotify.

The design might be a bit plain, and it might lack wireless charging, but the fact it's waterproof to 5ATM (50m) and can go two weeks between charges more than makes up for that. It's a great cross-platform fitness smartwatch, and an early discount certainly isn't to be sniffed at.