Key Takeaways Garmin announces HRM-Fit heart rate monitor with clip-on design for sports bras, making it more comfortable to use during workouts.

Lily smartwatch series gets upgrades, including metal cases, new colors, sleep score, dance fitness tracking, and Garmin Pay.

Garmin Connect app and website will have a personalized homepage with sections for tracking goals, activity, training plans, challenges, and more.

Garmin, the lifestyle brand known primarily for its smartwatches and fitness technology, just made tracking your New Year's wellness resolutions so much easier with its latest announcements at the 2024 CES. This week, Garmin announced its new HRM-Fit heart rate, along with updates to its Lily smartwatch and Garmin Connect app.

With the HRM-Fit, Garmin says it sought to make chest strap heart rate monitors more comfortable by creating a clip-on design that works with sports bras of any support. With traditional chest strap heart rate monitors, many struggle to feel comfortable using them if they have to attach one to a sports bra. As a frequent attendee of HIIT classes myself, I can attest to the discomfort that comes with attaching a chest strap to a high-support sports bra.

Designed with comfort in mind, the HRM-Fit is a purpose-built training tool specifically created for our female customers. Whether you're going for a run or taking a HIIT class, it easily attaches to the bottom band of a sports bra and provides accurate heart rate and training data to help you know your body better by tracking the ways you move.

-- Susan Lyman, Vice President of Garmin Global Consumer Marketing

That's not the only change, the company has also refreshed its Lily smartwatch series with a few nice upgrades. Both new models, the Lily 2 and Lily 2 Classic, can now be bought with metal watch cases and in a variety of new color options.

Garmin

The Lily series, with its small, elegant design, now offers new features such as a sleep score, dance fitness tracking and Garmin Pay for contactless payment options. On top of its other fitness tracking abilities, Lily 2 also includes several overall health tracking abilities. Most notably, the Lily 2 gives users the ability to track their menstrual cycle and pregnancy while also getting exercise and nutrition education.

Both the HRM-Fit heart rate monitor and Lily 2 series are compatible with the Garmin Connect app which is available on all recent Apple and Android devices. The Garmin Connect app will also be undergoing a nice facelift this year. Both the app and website will display a more personalized homepage which allows users to track their personal fitness goals by having sections that break down your activity, training plans, challenges and more. Current Garmin smartwatch users can opt to try the beta version of the new Garmin Connect before its official release later this year.