Garmin is best known for its advanced fitness watches, but many of those offerings are larger, somewhat bulky, expensive, and offer decidedly fitness-focused looks. Though lesser known, the company also makes some excellent and more budget-friendly smartwatches and fitness trackers that are ideal for smaller wrists as well. One such offering is the Garmin Lily, which came out in 2021. Garmin designed the Lily specifically for women, as is evident by its tiny size. The minimalistic smartwatch offered paired-down fitness features but more fashionable styling worthy of office or party attire.

Garmin followed up with the Garmin Lily 2 at the beginning of 2024. With three years in between the two models, one would expect quite a few changes with the second iteration. Alas, that isn't quite the story. So, what's the difference between the Lily and Lily 2, and is it worth the upgrade?

Price, availability, and specs

The original Lily is getting a bit hard to find. You can still purchase the Lily Sport in the cream gold and dust rose colorway, which features a silicone band, new on Amazon for $198.99. The Lily Classic, however, is hard to find new, so you may be stuck opting for a used version from the likes of eBay.

The Lily 2 is also available in a Classic and sport version, though Garmin now just calls that the Lily 2. The differentiating feature is that the Lily 2 Classic offers Garmin Pay, whereas the Lily 2 does not. The Lily 2 is available for $249.99 in metallic lilac or cream gold, both of which include a silicone band in lilac and coconut, respectively. The Lily 2 Classic comes in cream gold with a coffee nylon band and silver with sage gray nylon band for $279.99, or cream gold with tan leather band and dark bronze with mulberry leather band for $299.99.



Garmin Lily Garmin Lily 2 Brand Garmin Garmin Heart Rate Monitor Yes Yes Color Screen No No Notification Support Yes Yes Battery Life 5 days 5 days Onboard GPS No No Customizable Strap Yes Yes SIM Support No No Lens Material Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Case Material Plastic Aluminum Connected GPS Yes Yes Calendar Yes Yes Weather Yes Yes Smartphone Music Control Yes Yes Display Liquid Crystal Liquid Crystal Strap size 14 mm 14 mm Dimensions 34.50 x 34.50 x 10.15 mm 35.4 x 35.4 x 10.1 mm Weight 24.0 g fabric: 20.6 g; leather: 21.4 g Mobile payments No Yes, in the Lily 2 Classic Exercise modes Strength, Cardio, Elliptical Training, Stair Stepping, Walking, Pilates, Yoga, Treadmill Running Running, Biking, Pool Swimming Strength, HIIT, Cardio, Elliptical Training, Stair Stepping, Indoor Rowing, Dance Fitness, Jump Roping, Walking, Pilates, Yoga, Breathwork, Treadmill Running, Running, Biking, Pool Swimming

Design

Similarities abound

Close

Design-wise, not much changed from the Garmin Lily to the Garmin Lily 2. As mentioned, there are still two versions of the watch, offering a slightly sportier look or a more classic watch look. The size is nearly identical between the original and second edition, with a slight increase in diameter and a slight decrease in thickness in the Lily 2, though it's not enough to notice. The Lily 2 keeps the hidden LED display and patterned lens found in the original.

As one would expect three years later, Garmin updated the Lily 2's color options. Garmin also adjusted the band attachment point, which was a welcome change. The original Lily required tools to change the band, which wasn't ideal if you wanted to switch between a silicone and leather option on a regular basis. The Lily 2, though, uses a quick-release design, so no tools are required.