Straying from Apple or Google's "one-size-fits-all" aesthetic Garmin recognizes that a wristwatch not only a tracking tool, but a personal accessory. So the company makes watches for different people - rugged models for outdoor adventurer, lightweight wrist wearables for marathon runners, and even stylish jewelry-like pieces. Case in point: the Garmin Lily, a lovely watch that is on sale for 25 per cent off right now at Amazon.

Why the Garmin Lily smartwatch is worth your money

Smartwatches are slowly but steadily coming to be just as essential of an accessory as smartphones are. Being able to interact with the digital world quickly without typing in your passcode and cranking your neck to look at the screen feels more valuable than ever, and a high-quality smartwatch can not only smooth your workflow but also give you unprecedented insight into your body and its behaviors. The sensors on the Garmin Lily monitor your respiration, heart rate, pulse oximetry and numerous other vital statistics, letting you come to a deeper understanding of how diet, exercise and stress affects you. The software ties all of this data into clear, user-friendly apps and readouts.

We wrote an extensive review of the Garmin Lily smartwatch when it was released, praising its design and saying that it "looks good with sportswear as well as dressier outfits." One of the most interesting features of the watch is the patterned lens, which covers the touchscreen and is removed with a tap or a flick of the wrist. It's something we haven't seen done on other watches and definitely is unique. Another unexpected feature is the robust waterproofing, which is rated to up to 50 meters of submersion. This pairs well with the built-in swim tracking features. The free Garmin Connect app gives you even more insight into your activity and control over the Lily's functions.

$50 off is an unbeatable deal on a unique and fashion-forward smartwatch that would make a great gift, so grab it now before the deal disappears.