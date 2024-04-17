It's well known that Garmin makes an extensive list of high-end fitness watches. While some of its devices feature less sporty designs, most scream, "I'm a fitness or adventure watch!" There are jokes and memes in the fitness and outdoor worlds about the type of people who wear their Garmin watch as a daily wearer. Perhaps I shouldn't admit it, but I am one of those people -- or I was until recently.

Beyond its highly capable fitness watches, Garmin offers a smaller selection of more fashion-focused smartwatches. These are intended as an option for daily wear when you want a more formal-looking watch. They may provide less advanced fitness features but still function as capable fitness trackers. One such watch is the Garmin Lily 2. I've been wearing the Lily 2 Classic for a few weeks and have been impressed by this little watch.

Garmin Lily 2 The Garmin Lily 2 is a stylish, compact alternative to more aggressive fitness trackers and smartwatches. Garmin designed it for small wrists, but despite the diminutive size, it still offers lots of features. Pros Stylish designs

Very compact, lightweight, and comfortable to wear

Tracks activities, stress, sleep, and more

Waterproof Cons No built-in GPS

A bit hard to see the display

Price, specs, and availability

The Garmin Lily 2 is available in two configurations, one without Garmin Pay and one with, and multiple colorways. Pricing ranges from $250 to $300, depending on the configuration.

Garmin Lily 2 Heart Rate Monitor Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life 5 days Onboard GPS No Lens Material Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Case Material Aluminum Smartphone Music Control Yes Display Liquid Crystal Connectivity Bluetooth Dimensions 35.4 x 35.4 x 10.1 mm Weight fabric: 20.6 g; leather: 21.4 g $250 at Garmin

Design, materials, and fit

So lightweight you'll forget it's on

Garmin designed the Lily 2 specifically for women or anyone with small wrists who wants a more discreet watch. My wrists are so small that I can wear children's watches, and the Lily 2 looks right at home there. I went with the leather band, which is much narrower than all of my other watches, making it less noticeable on my wrist.

It's so lightweight that I sometimes forget it's on my wrist, something that never happens with my larger watches.

The watch weighs only 21.5 grams with the leather strap and slightly less with the nylon. It's so lightweight that I sometimes forget it's on my wrist, something that never happens with my larger watches. The grayscale liquid crystal display offers a 240 x 201-pixel resolution with a 1 x 0.8-inch size. It's small but large enough to see a good amount of information. The case has been upgraded from plastic to anodized aluminum in this second iteration of the Lily, making it a bit classier.

One of the unique aspects of the Lily 2 is the patterned lens. Instead of a clear glass display, the Lily 2 features a design resembling etched glass beneath the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 lens. Each color features a different pattern. The one I've been wearing, Cream Gold, has an Art Deco look, while some are simpler and more modern.

The patterned lens elevates the watch's appearance, especially when the display is off. Unfortunately, I found that it made the display hard to see in certain light. I would have to rotate my wrist just so instead of being able to glance at it quickly. It wouldn't be a deal breaker for me, but it was admittedly annoying at times.

Beyond looks, Garmin built the Lily 2 with useful health and fitness tracking sensors. It features Garmin's optical (PPG) sensor for measuring heart rate, a blood oxygen saturation monitor, an accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor. That heart rate sensor isn't Garmin's newest one with a wrist temperature sensor, which is a little disappointing.