Garmin's Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch is now on sale for its best price ever, offering unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging and up to 48 hours in GPS mode. With built-in sports apps and training features, the watch also tracks health metrics such as heart rate and sleep. Additionally, it boasts a rugged design, 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, and compatibility with multiple global navigation satellite systems.

If you want to get a really cool smartwatch, then snatching this 25 per cent off Garmin model should be on your to-do list. Instead of worrying about charging your watch every other day, you could choose this model that charges up while you're outdoors. Simply imagine the freedom this gives you in a world where we're tethered to wall outlets for hours.

Why you should get the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar has just gone on sale for its best price yet, offering an unbeatable combination of advanced features and practical functionality. With unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode thanks to its solar charging capability, the Instinct 2 Solar is the ultimate companion for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes alike.

One of the standout features of the Instinct 2 Solar is its built-in sports apps, which allow you to take on running, biking, swimming, strength training, and more. In addition to these core functionalities, the watch also includes loads of training features, making it an indispensable tool for serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Another key feature of the Instinct 2 Solar is its all-day health monitoring capabilities. It can track your heart rate, sleep, respiration, and more, this smartwatch gives you a ton of insight you need to understand your body better. And thanks to its rugged construction and water resistance to 100 meters, you can take the Instinct 2 Solar with you on even the most demanding adventures.

But perhaps the most impressive feature of the Instinct 2 Solar is its battery life. With unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 48 hours of GPS mode with solar charging, this watch allows you to stay connected and active for longer than ever before.

In summary, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is an exceptional smartwatch that offers a range of advanced features and practical functionality for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes. Whether you're a runner, biker, swimmer, or strength trainer, this watch has everything you need to optimize your performance and achieve your goals. And with its rugged construction, water resistance, and unbeatable battery life, you can take it with you on even the toughest adventures.