Black Friday and Cyber Monday have served up some great discounts on Garmin devices, but this is one that's worthy of your attention. The Garmin Instinct 2 is a great watch for outdoor adventures, offering a rugged design along with all those sports functions that Garmin is renowned for. There's a cool $100 saving on this model at various retailers, bringing this popular model down to its lowest price.

Why I think the Garmin Instinct 2 is a great buy for Cyber Monday

Garmin has a lot of watches, aiming to appeal to a wide range of different users and the Instinct is all about the outdoors. It offers superior protection while also offering those rugged looks like a Casio G-Shock. One of the attractive elements is that secondary display window, which can highlight other important information - it looks great.

The case is reinforced, offering shock and drop protection, thermal protection and waterproofing to 100m. The display is scratch resistant thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass to keep it looking great even in the toughest conditions.

Sports and activity tracking is at the heart of this device, of course, and it's fully equipped with heart rate and GPS, while there's also a 3-axis compass and altimeter to give you all the data you need. It will provide blood oxygen levels, track your sleep - basically, monitor everything you do, to get a complete picture of your exercise and recovery, supporting Garmin Body Battery.

It's connected, syncing to Garmin Connect on your phone, allowing notifications, while also being compatible with other Garmin sensors. Built-in profiles let you pick and track your favorite sports, while the battery life will allow for 30 hours of GPS tracking - or 28 days in smartwatch mode.

But with all those technical details out of the way, it's the way it looks that attracts people to it. It's chunkier than the Garmin Forerunner - not to mention being more affordable - so it's a win-win watch. It does come in various colours and versions, and depending on where you live, you might prefer a Solar version for even longer battery life, but the standard model is slightly cheaper, so gets my approval.

