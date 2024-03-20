Garmin Forerunner 245 $210 $300 Save $90 Designed for runners, this GPS smartwatch offers advanced training features, incident detection, and real-time performance monitoring. It measures stride length, ground contact time balance, and more, and it also boasts a seven-day battery life. $210 at Amazon

Despite the variety of smartwatches on the market, Garmin leads the way when it comes to fitness-geared devices. Its Forerunner series is specifically intended for runners, with a slew of features to help improve running performance and overall fitness. The Forerunner 245 is a discontinued model, having been replaced by the Forerunner 255 in 2022, but it is still well worth purchasing, especially at such a low price.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is still worth buying

Old but still compelling

The Forerunner 245 is a highly capable GPS smartwatch that goes far beyond tracking your runs and workouts. Featuring advanced sensors, it provides insight into your running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, and vertical ratio. The highly accurate heart rate monitor and pulse oximeter sensor allow you to track your health and performance over time, even showing you your current training status, so you can keep a watch for over or under-training and how long you need to recover post-workout.

For those who want some help with their training, you'll have access to Garmin Coach with adaptive training plans. It even offers important safety features, such as incident detection, which sends your real-time GPS location to emergency contacts should you need help.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music review: Hitting all the right notes If you are taking your running more seriously and don't want to spend big on a tracker then the Forerunner 245 should offer you all you need and more.

Despite its fitness focus, the watch offers many customizable watch faces, so you can tailor the look to your style. The slim design fits well on most wrists, and it's comfortable to wear all day. It also offers excellent connectivity, pairing easily with a smartphone, so you can receive texts and mobile notifications right on your wrist.

Finally, the Garmin Forerunner 245 boasts a seven-day battery life in smartwatch mode and lasts up to 24 hours in GPS mode. That's longer than most running watches available and will keep you going even on your long runs. It's not hard to see why this is a consistent favorite for runners, even though it is an older model. And with a $90 discount, you really can't go wrong.