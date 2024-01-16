Garmin Forerunner 245 $198 $300 Save $102 Designed for runners, this GPS smartwatch offers advanced training features, like incident detection and real-time performance monitoring, measuring stride length, ground contact time balance, and more. On top of that, it boasts a seven-day battery life. $198 at Amazon

There are a lot of smartwatches on the market, but when it comes to wearable tech specifically designed for runners, it's hard to beat Garmin. Right now, one of the brand's best-selling smartwatches, the Garmin Forerunner 245, is $100 off at Amazon. It's a pretty substantial discount for this kind of product, but especially so given all the advanced features and capabilities of this particular model.

Reasons the Garmin Forerunner 245 is worth your money

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is a GPS-tracking smartwatch, but it does a whole lot more than just track your running routes. In addition to the basics like running pace and splits, it measures all sorts of advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, and vertical ratio. With a highly accurate heart rate monitor and pulse oximeter sensor, your health stats are also rigorously tracked. However, it doesn't just leave you to make sense of the data yourself. In fact, it will evaluate your current level of training to let you know if you're under-training, over-training, or hitting the sweet spot. As if that weren't enough, you can also access free adaptive training plans and custom workouts through Garmin coach to really level up your progress. It also has you covered with an important safety feature, incident detection, which sends your real-time GPS location to emergency contacts should you end up needing help.

Although the focus is on fitness, it is still a smartwatch offering convenient connectivity features, too. Once it's paired with your smartphone (iOS or Android), you can receive texts and other mobile notifications, check the weather, set up alerts, and more. For those of you wondering about aesthetics, it's also plenty customizable with lots of free watch faces, apps, and widgets available from the Connect IQ Store.

Last, but certainly not least, the Garmin Forerunner 245 boasts a mighty seven-day battery life in smartwatch mode and lasts up to 24 hours in GPS mode. It's hard to find a running smartwatch that can do so much for so long; the last thing you want to get in the way of your training is a dead smartwatch. Equipped with tons of exercise-focused features and a long-lasting battery, it's not hard to see why this smartwatch is a consistent favorite among runners, even at full price. Now add a $100 discount, and you'll begin to understand why this is a deal worth checking out.