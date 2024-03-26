Garmin Forerunner 265 Popular for a reason The Forerunner 265 watch is the updated 2024 Garmin model of one of the best GPS running watches for recreational marathon runners and distance runners. It comes in two different watch face sizes, which is great for women or runners with smaller wrists. There are extensive training features and recovery features, as well as a Music edition, yet it isn’t overly complicated like the Garmin Forerunner 965. Pros Watch face comes in 42 mm or 46 mm Better battery life than the Forerunner 165 watch Bright, attractive AMOLED screen Advanced training metrics Sleep and wellness tracking Cons More expensive than the Forerunner 165 Missing some premium tracking features $450 at Amazon $450 at Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 165 Entry-level pricing The Forerunner 165 watch is ideal for beginners looking for a high-quality GPS running watch at an affordable price point. It has fewer training features and recovery data provided, but it still has accurate GPS tracking and most of the basic metrics and features that beginners would need. There is also a Forerunner 165 music edition that offers on-board storage for your workout playlists or podcasts.

Pros Lower price point Decent battery life Bright, attractive AMOLED screen Training and recovery metrics for runners Sleep and wellness tracking Cons Only comes in one case size Lacks detailed training and recovery features $300 at Garmin $250 at Garmin



There are several Garmin Forerunner watches, so deciding between different models can be overwhelming. Knowing the differences will help you choose the best one for your needs.

We compare the specs, features, and performance of the Garmin Forerunner 165 and Forerunner 265, as the latter is one of the most popular Garmin running watches (if not the most popular GPS running watches overall), and the Forerunner 165 is a brand-new entry-level alternative at a lower price point. Before we dive into a head-to-head comparison of the two models, let's dig in to a brief overview of each of these running watches.

Price, specs & availability:

The Forerunner 265 costs $450, regardless of whether you buy the 42mm or 46mm watch size.

The Forerunner 165 costs $250 for the standard version or $300 for the Forerunner 165 Music edition, which features built-in music storage. The Forerunner 165 only comes in a 43mm size. So, you're looking at anywhere from $150-$200 in cost savings by going with the Forerunner 165 over the Forerunner 265.

Despite having similar appearances, there are dozens of differences between the two devices.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 and 165 look surprisingly similar. They both have a very similar display, a touchscreen face, five buttons, and a polycarbonate case. However, despite having similar appearances, there are dozens of differences between the two devices.



Garmin Forerunner 265 Garmin Forerunner 165 Battery Life 15 days (S) or 13 days, 24 hours (S) or 20 hours GPS tracking use 11 days, 19 hours of GPS workouts Display Colour, AMOLED, 1.1in (S) or 1.3in, 360 x 360 (S) or 416 x 416 pixels, touchscreen AMOLED screen, 390 x 390 pixels Health sensors HRM, GPS, SpO2, altimeter, compass, gyroscope, thermometer Heart rate, pulse ox Mobile payments Garmin Pay Garmin Pay

Watch and case size and weight

Small and mighty

Visually and functionally, the Forerunner 165 and Forerunner 265 are quite similar, with the same polycarbonate case, touchscreen display, and design. There are slight differences in the scaling of the two sizes of the screen and the weight of the watch.

The smaller Forerunner 265 has a 1.1-inch screen and a 42mm case size. It weighs around 39 grams, which is quite light.

has a 1.1-inch screen and a 42mm case size. It weighs around 39 grams, which is quite light. The Forerunner 165 Music and standard editions have 1.2-inch displays and 43mm case sizes. These also weigh about 39 grams, like the smaller Forerunner 265.

and standard editions have 1.2-inch displays and 43mm case sizes. These also weigh about 39 grams, like the smaller Forerunner 265. The larger Forerunner 265 has a generous 1.3-inch screen with a sizable 46mm case. Here, the weight bumps up to 47 grams, which may sound like a lot, but it is still surprisingly lightweight and much more compact than GPS watches used to be.

Also, the Forerunner 265 features Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which is a higher-quality, scratch-resistant material relative to the chemically-strengthened glass on the Forerunner 165. As someone who always bumps into things, I think this is a nice upgrade.

Battery life and charging

All in the same ballpark

One thing I love about Garmin running watches is that they always have good battery life, even with the budget-friendly models.

There are differences in the battery life between the Forerunner 165 and the two sizes of the Forerunner 265.

Forerunner 165 battery life: 19 hours on GPS; 11 days as a standard smartwatch

battery life: 19 hours on GPS; 11 days as a standard smartwatch 46 mm Forerunner 265 battery life: 20 hours on GPS; 13 days as a standard smartwatch

battery life: 20 hours on GPS; 13 days as a standard smartwatch 42 mm Forerunner 265 battery life: 24 hours on GPS; 15 days as a standard smartwatch

Here, the larger screen size on the Forerunner 265 eats up more battery. Ultimately, there isn't that much difference between the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 165, but the smaller Forerunner 265 adds five hours of GPS battery life and four days of smartwatch battery life over the Forerunner 165.

This can be helpful for ultramarathon runners, but would otherwise not have much of a practical difference for everyday runners, as long as you charge your watch after every few workouts.

GPS accuracy and support

Dual-band GPS on the Forerunner 265

Some functional differences exist between the GPS functions on Forerunner 165 and Forerunner 265. Forerunner 265 models have dual-band GPS antennas whereas the Forerunner 165 only uses a single-band GPS.

This means that the signal can potentially be more reliable with the Forerunner 265, particularly for trail running, running with significant cloud cover, or running in a city with tall buildings. With dual-band GPS, there is a greater likelihood that the GPS signal won't drop, so you will get the most accurate tracking.

The good news is that user reviews have not mentioned issues with the GPS dropping on the Forerunner 165 watch. However, it can take longer for the initial GPS signal to be found before you begin your workout because the single-band antenna is not communicating with as many satellites.

As long as you don't live in a super remote area or do a lot of trail running, this shouldn't be overly problematic, but it is something to consider. Otherwise, much of the onboard technology is similar across both of these Garmin Forerunner watches.

There are heart rate sensors, SpO2 sensors for blood oxygen levels, and onboard altimeters for accurate elevation data.

Health and fitness features

Simple vs. advanced running and recovery metrics

The main differences between the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 165 come down to the workout tracking and recovery features, with the 265 offering significantly more advanced metrics.

What I like about the Forerunner 265 is the inclusion of two features Garmin calls Training Readiness and Training Status, both of which are not offered on the Forerunner 165.

Training Readiness is a daily score that is tabulated based on your sleep data, recent workouts, heart rate variability, resting heart rate, stress levels, and more. It provides insight into how rested your body is and whether you should do a hard workout or take it easy.

Training Status helps you figure out if you're overtraining based on numerous metrics and your workout goals. I'm a competitive runner, so I also appreciate the advanced running features on the Forerunner 265. It has a virtual training partner, so you can try to stick with a certain pace, and lots of advanced interval training features.

There are also way more sports functions on the Forerunner 265. In fact, there are 37 additional activities you can track, such as multisport, skiing, XC skiing, MTB, eMTB, ice skating, boxing, MMA, rollerblading, squash, table tennis, and tons of team sports like basketball, ultimate frisbee, and soccer.

Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 165 is a great entry-level GPS running watch, but the Forerunner 265 offers more robust training and recovery tools, onboard music on both models, the choice of a larger or smaller bezel, and dual-band GPS for more accurate, reliable, and quick signal detection while running. The battery life is also somewhat better on the more expensive model. Serious runners and those who want to do any sort of triathlon training should definitely go with the Forerunner 265 over the Forerunner 165.

If you are looking to save a good chunk of change and aren't as "numbers focused" as a casual runner, the Forerunner 165 offers great value with just enough training support to keep you on track with your workouts.