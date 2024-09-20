Best overall smartwatch for serious athletes Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED The Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED blends smartwatch and adventure watch features into one highly advanced wearable with a vibrant AMOLED display. It features a microphone and speaker to take calls and use voice commands right on your wrist, plus an expansive list of training and navigation tools. Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life Up to 16 days (7 days always-on) for 47mm model Onboard GPS Yes SIM Support No Lens Material Corning Gorilla Glass or sapphire crystal Case Material fiber-reinforced polymer with metal rear cover Calendar Yes Weather Yes Smartphone Music Control Yes Case size 43mm, 47mm, or 51mm Display AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Health sensors Heart rate monitor, thermometer, pulse ox monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor Dimensions 47 x 47 x 13.8 mm (47mm model) Weight Stainless steel: 80 g, Titanium: 73 g (47mm model) Mobile payments Yes Pros More rugged and waterproof than before Accurate health data Over two weeks of possible battery life Cons Laggy performance in some menus Voice assistant features are underbaked Expand $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Garmin

A good smartwatch alternative for Samsung fans Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a rugged, titanium smartwatch with a new Quick Action button that you can assign to a shortcut of your choice. Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life Up to 100 hours Onboard GPS Yes, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo SIM Support Embedded-SIM Lens Material Sapphire crystal Case Material Titanium Calendar Yes Weather Yes Smartphone Music Control Yes Case size 47mm Display 480 x 480 Super AMOLED Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE Health sensors Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass, gyro sensor, temperature sensor Dimensions 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm Weight 60.5 g Mobile payments Yes Pros New design is polarizing (in a good way) Exclusive health features are useful Bright screen Cons Incredibly bulky Battery life could be longer Expand $650 at Amazon $650 at Best Buy $650 at Samsung



After years of offering one smartwatch for everyone, Samsung, much like Apple, is trying to court a more athletic or outdoorsy type with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. That puts both companies, but particularly Samsung, who released its "Pro" smartwatch in 2024, in the same space as well-known brands like Polar and Garmin who've been making GPS-enabled fitness trackers for years.

Now that Garmin's released the Garmin Fenix 8 with many of the same basic hardware features as Apple and Samsung's watches, the comparison between a watch like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Garmin Fenix 8 has gotten a lot more interesting. If you're in the market for a smartwatch, or already have one and looking to take your training more seriously, which smartwatch should you get?

To get to the bottom of it, we're comparing the Garmin Fenix 8 to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra directly to figure out which smartwatch is best.

Price, availability, and specs

The Garmin Fenix 8 was announced by Garmin in August 2024, with a starting price of $799.99 for the Garmin Fenix E model, which doesn't include a flashlight, speaker, or microphone, $999.99 for the Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED, and $1,099.99 for the Garmin Fenix 8 Solar. Garmin sells multiple different colors and finishes of its watch, including 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm sizes, but for the smartwatch we reviewed and the one that's most similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with either stainless steel or titanium bodies, glass or sapphire cover screens, and multiple different colors of watch bands. Garmin's watches are widely available from Garmin and online retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, and REI.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra was announced by Samsung in July 2024, with a starting price of $649.99. The watch was introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 as a replacement of sorts for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung's earlier pass at a more premium smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in gray, white, and silver titanium finishes, and can be purchased directly from Samsung or the usual online retailers.

In terms of year-over-year improvements, the Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED shares many of the same basic specs with the Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix models that came before it. The new additions, beyond waterproofing some buttons and making the watch more durable, are the addition of a speaker and microphone, allowing the watch to take and place calls and use voice assistants. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has a new Exynos W1000 chip, along with a brighter screen that reaches 3,000 nits of brightness, and a 590mAh battery. For more specific comparisons, look at the spec table below:



Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Heart Rate Monitor Yes Yes Color Screen Yes Yes Notification Support Yes Yes Battery Life Up to 16 days (7 days always-on) for 47mm model Up to 100 hours Onboard GPS Yes Yes, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo SIM Support No Embedded-SIM Lens Material Corning Gorilla Glass or sapphire crystal Sapphire crystal Case Material fiber-reinforced polymer with metal rear cover Titanium Calendar Yes Yes Weather Yes Yes Smartphone Music Control Yes Yes Case size 43mm, 47mm, or 51mm 47mm Display AMOLED 480 x 480 Super AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE Health sensors Heart rate monitor, thermometer, pulse ox monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass, gyro sensor, temperature sensor Dimensions 47 x 47 x 13.8 mm (47mm model) 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm Weight Stainless steel: 80 g, Titanium: 73 g (47mm model) 60.5 g Mobile payments Yes Yes

You've seen the design of the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Fenix 8 before

Samsung's watch is a clone, while Garmin's is a riff on wearables that have come before

Close

Samsung's commitment to recreating the aesthetic of the Apple Watch Ultra is commendable. The Galaxy Watch Ultra might have a round display, but it's square titanium body, and prominent new button with an orange accent has a lot of the same DNA as Apple's watch.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, like other premium smartwatches, is thick, obviously raised above your wrist, with a raised rim around the display itself. The watch itself is 47mm, with a touchscreen that's a 1.5-inch 480 x 480 AMOLED, offering more room for watch faces and navigating apps with your finger. Along the sides, that new orange button is Samsung's biggest hardware tweak. It's called the "Quick Button" and it gives you easy access to an assigned workout, timer, or other shortcut from a short list of options. On the other side of the watch there are two buttons for pulling up menus and using Google Assistant, Bixby, or a mobile payment app. The watch itself looks like Samsung's normal Galaxy Watch 6, just lowered into the boxy body of an Apple Watch Ultra.