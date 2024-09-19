The best overall pro smartwatch for fitness Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED The Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED blends smartwatch and adventure watch features into one highly advanced wearable with a vibrant AMOLED display. It features a microphone and speaker to take calls and use voice commands right on your wrist, plus an expansive list of training and navigation tools. Pros Rugged build Impressive battery life Highly accurate health and fitness data Cons Laggy performance Voice assistant feels undercooked $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Garmin

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a premium smartwatch focused on offering in-depth fitness tracking and a much longer battery life than a normal Apple Watch. As of 2024 it also comes in a black titanium finish.



Why are you looking to purchase a "Pro" smartwatch? It's the main question you should ask yourself before spending upwards of $800 on something you wear on your wrist. Are you buying it just for the extra battery life and premium materials or are you a serious athlete who actually needs the extra skills only one of Apple or Garmin's high-end watches can provide?

The Garmin Fenix 8 is a small but welcome upgrade to the company's premium smartwatch line (now combining the Fenix and the Epix), adding in a microphone and speakers, along with access to voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant directly from your watch. It's now a closer comparison to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, a similarly rugged smartwatch that Apple's aimed at serious athletes and fans of the outdoors.

Just because these "Pro" watches share many features on paper doesn't mean they're cut from the same cloth. Now that the Garmin's new watch is out, we can put it head to head with Apple's. Here's how the Garmin Fenix 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 compare, which smartwatch comes out on top, and which you should pick depending on your answer to my first question.

Price, availability, and specs

Both watches can get expensive, fast

Garmin originally announced its new Fenix line in August 2024. The Fenix 8 is actually one of several options the company is now selling, including the cheaper $799 Fenix E, which doesn't have a built-in flashlight, microphone, or speakers, the $1,099.99 Fenix 8 Solar, which uses a transflective Memory-in-Pixel display and includes built-in solar panels to stay charged for longer, and multiple sizes of the Fenix 8 AMOLED (43mm, 47mm, and 51mm), which start at $999.99.

The 47mm Fenix E is the most similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in terms of price, but the Fenix 8 AMOLED is a better comparison because of its built-in speakers, microphones, and AMOLED screen.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was introduced in Sept. 2023, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15. In 2024, rather than announce an Ultra 3, Apple announced that the Series 10's new sleep apnea detection feature would be available on the $799 Ultra 2, and the watch would come in a new black titanium finish.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features the S9 SiP, which supports things like on-device Siri and gesture controls. It also has a display that can reach 3000 nits of brightness. Beyond that, the Ultra 2 is the original Ultra. Garmin to a similar tact with the Garmin Fenix 8. The only new additions are the speakers, microphone, and improved durability for diving. The rest of the changes are mostly built around what those few hardware tweaks enable. It's a very similar Fenix to the one Garmin released before. For a comparison between the rest of the watches' specs, check out the table below:



Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED Apple Watch Ultra 2 Brand Garmin Apple Heart Rate Monitor Yes Electrical and optical Color Screen Yes 3000nits Battery Life Up to 16 days (7 days always-on) for 47mm model Up to 72 hours Lens Material Corning Gorilla Glass or sapphire crystal Sapphire Case Material fiber-reinforced polymer with metal rear cover Titanium Case size 43mm, 47mm, or 51mm 49mm Display AMOLED 1,185 sq mm, 410x502 pixel resolution, 3000 nits 49mm Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi GPS & Cellular Health sensors Heart rate monitor, thermometer, pulse ox monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor Body temperature, Blood oxygen, Optical heart rate, Electrical heart rate, 86dB siren, Depth Gauge Dimensions 47 x 47 x 13.8 mm (47mm model) 49 x 44 x 14.4mm Weight Stainless steel: 80 g, Titanium: 73 g (47mm model) 61.3g Mobile payments Yes Apple Pay

The Fenix 8 and Ultra 2 don't change designs that already work

Apple and Garmin are shipping watches that are identical to their predecessors

When it comes to style, you don't go to Garmin's high-end smartwatches or Apple's Ultra for something that could be described as "fashionable." These are rugged devices that, for the most part, put their functionality above their appearance. That's not a bad thing.

The Garmin Fenix 8 features a round display with a thick titanium or stainless steel body (with optional sapphire front glass), and comes in multiple sizes depending on how big a screen and how large a wrist you have. The 43mm option should be good enough for most people, but you can go up to 51mm if you're looking for the largest possible option, even larger than the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The Fenix 8 has a touchscreen that will let you control a majority of the smartwatch with your finger, but there are plenty of buttons too: three on the left side of the watch that control power, scrolling through menus, and things like notifications and music controls, and two on the right side that let you control activity tracking and access voice assistants.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a little more stripped down in comparison. Apple's smartwatch has an OLED screen that's flush with the body of the watch, and shaped more like a rounded square than a circle. That means the watches' interfaces are a little bit easier to read and also that the Ultra 2 is compatible with the Apple Watch bands that Apple and third-party accessory makers have made in the past.

There's no getting around it, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is thick, just like the Fenix 8, though it has a simpler set of buttons to contend with. On one side there's the Digital Crown used for navigating interfaces and activating Siri, and a side button that launches into Control Center or Apple Pay. And on the other side is the Action Button, which can be assigned as a shortcut for launching a specific workout and a few other options.

Which watch design works better for you will depend mostly on taste. I think there's a real charm to a round display, but either way, you're going to be dealing with a heavier smartwatch than what you'd get for a few hundred dollars less.

Apple runs circles around Garmin in software simplicity, not functionality

The Garmin Fenix 8 can do more than the Apple Watch Ultra 2, as long as you care about fitness

Close

Apple makes better designed software than Garmin, but Garmin is willing to let the Fenix 8 do more than Ultra 2. Yes, Garmin makes you shift through multiple layers of interfaces and menus just to use its watch, but it's still an informative, if a bit confusing, operating system.

It's worth it for all the data Garmin surfaces and for all the different things the watch can track, though. The Fenix 8's Glances screen surfaces more common things like altimeter readings or heart rate variance, but also really, really specific data points like the location of your dog or the next hole in your golf game. That's on top of notifications from your smartphone and all the health and fitness features you could possibly want.

The addition of the speaker and microphone array means that the Fenix 8 can also access voice assistants, an on-device assistant that controls the watch, starting a workout or adjusting settings, and a phone assistant that requires a connection to your smartphone and an internet connection to work. In our review, we found the phone assistant works well, but oddly, only gives you audio feedback -- visual results are still displayed on your phone.