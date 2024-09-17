Key Takeaways With the Fenix 8, Garmin consolidated its Fenix and Epic lineup of watches.

The addition of a mic and speaker adds more smartwatch functionality.

Garmin still has some performance and features to work out in future software updates.

It's no secret that Garmin's watch lineup is extensive, which leaves it a bit convoluted at times. The company's latest release, the Garmin Fenix 8, aimed to consolidate things slightly, merging the Fenix and Epix under one product name. While this, in theory, simplifies things, the number of options to choose from remains the same. Before the Fenix 8, the main deciding factor between the Epix and Fenix lineup was a colorful AMOLED display or long battery life. That choice remains, just within the Fenix 8 name alone.

The most significant change with the Fenix 8 is the addition of an onboard microphone and speaker, which brings Garmin's latest wearable into the realm of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. That addition lets you take and make calls from your wrist and access voice assistants, something only Garmin's Venu could do before. Garmin revamped the solar panels on the Solar model to increase clarity and improve solar charging capabilities. Garmin also increased the durability of its latest wearable and carried over dive features from its dedicated dive watch, the Descent MK3.

Beyond those hardware additions, though, the Fenix 8 remains essentially the same as the previous model. A handful of software updates aim to make using the watch easier, especially for new Garmin users. There are also a handful of new map and navigation features, but that's really about it. I've been using the 47mm Fenix 8 AMOLED for a few weeks now, and while there certainly are differences from past models, this watch just doesn't have me as excited as previous Garmin releases.

Recommended Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED The Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED blends smartwatch and adventure watch features into one highly advanced wearable with a vibrant AMOLED display. It features a microphone and speaker to take calls and use voice commands right on your wrist, plus an expansive list of training and navigation tools. Pros More rugged build with leakproof buttons

Flashlight controls are more easily accessible

Plenty of models to choose from

Highly accurate data

Great battery life Cons Not much of an update over the Epix Gen 2 and Fenix 7 Pro

Laggy performance in some menus

Some finicky issues with the voice assistant tools

Price, availability, and specs

The Garmin fenix 8 is available in 15 different models and colors, so there are plenty of options to choose from. Depending on the particular model you choose, pricing ranges from $799 to $1,299. At the low level is the Fenix E (which is not technically the Fenix 8, but worth mentioning), which lacks a flashlight, microphone, and speaker but offers a vibrant AMOLED display. It's only available in a single 47mm case size and either stainless steel and black or slate gray and black.

Next is the Fenix 8 Solar, which keeps the spirit of the original Fenix lineup. It uses the traditional transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display with Garmin's Power Sapphire solar charging technology for longer battery life. Garmin ditched the smallest size for the solar version with the Fenix 8, likely because a solar panel just isn't worth it at that size. Instead, it's only available in 47mm and 51mm case sizes. It comes in two colors (for both case sizes), including the Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black/Pebble Gray Silicone Band or the Titanium with Amp Yellow/Graphite Silicone Band. The Solar version includes the new mic and speaker, along with a flashlight.

Finally, there's the Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED, which essentially merges the Epix line into the Fenix. The AMOLED version is available in 43mm, 47mm, or 51mm case sizes with three color options for each size. The colors for the two larger sizes are the same (Titanium with Spark Orange/Graphite Silicone Band, Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black/Pebble Gray Silicone Band, and Slate Gray with Black Silicone Band), while the 43mm comes in a Soft Gold with Fog Gray/Dark Sandstone Silicone Band (just like the Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire) and Silver with Whitestone Silicone Band, along with the Carbon Gray model. You can also opt for an AMOLED model with or without a sapphire crystal lens, depending on your budget and how durable of a watch you need. Lastly, all models of the AMOLED version include a mic, speaker, and flashlight.

Garmin fēnix 8 Solar Brand Garmin Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life Up to 21 days (28 days with solar) for 47mm model Onboard GPS Yes Lens Material Power Sapphire Case Material Titanium bezel with fiber-reinforced polymer with metal rear cover with Calendar Yes Weather Yes Case size 43mm, 47mm, or 51mm Display Sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Health sensors Heart rate monitor, thermometer, pulse ox monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor Dimensions 47 x 47 x 15.2 mm (47mm model) Weight 80 g (47 mm model) Audio Yes Mobile payments Yes GPS GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo, BeiDou Expand

Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED Brand Garmin Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life Up to 16 days (7 days always-on) for 47mm model Onboard GPS Yes Lens Material Corning Gorilla Glass or sapphire crystal Case Material fiber-reinforced polymer with metal rear cover Calendar Yes Weather Yes Case size 43mm, 47mm, or 51mm Display AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Health sensors Heart rate monitor, thermometer, pulse ox monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor Dimensions 47 x 47 x 13.8 mm (47mm model) Weight Stainless steel: 80 g, Titanium: 73 g (47mm model) Audio Yes Mobile payments Yes GPS GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo, BeiDou Expand

Garmin fēnix E Brand Garmin Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life Up to 16 days (6 days always-on) Onboard GPS Yes Lens Material Corning Gorilla Glass Case Material fiber-reinforced polymer with metal rear cover Calendar Yes Weather Yes Case size 47mm Display AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Health sensors Heart rate monitor, thermometer, pulse ox monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor Dimensions 47 x 47 x 14.5 mm Weight 76 g Audio None Mobile payments Yes GPS GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo, BeiDou Expand

What I liked about the Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED

Vibrant display, plenty of customization, and well-rounded features

The first thing that catches you when turning on the Garmin Fenix 8 for the first time is the bright, vibrant display. It is beautiful. It's easy to read in bright sun, and auto dims enough, so it's not blinding me at night, either. I can even see pictures fairly well when someone texts them to me, which is nice. Also, though a minor feature, one of the first prompts on the watch (which you can also change later) is to adjust the text size, which is the first on a Garmin watch. Setting the text to a size that's comfortable for me is surprisingly awesome, and I enjoy it far more than I anticipated I would.

In terms of sensors, nothing has changed in the Fenix 8 compared to the Fenix 7 Pro. It uses the same optical heart rate sensor and the same GPS components and multi-band design, resulting in highly accurate data in a wide range of circumstances. The heart rate measurements from the Fenix 8 consistently matched my chest straps (from Wahoo and Garmin) and my arm-based strap from Coros. There were some barely off numbers during portions of gravel bike rides, but that's to be expected due to vibrations and the position of my wrist while on a bike.

Close

Garmin leads the way in GPS accuracy and that remains true with the Fenix 8. I didn't get out for any swims during my testing period, but the data was excellent for walks, hikes, and bike rides. The GPS tracks accurately reflected my path, even when I purposefully weaved around a little. I didn't tackle anything in a city with tall buildings but have been in thick tree cover with zero issues.

The Fenix 8's battery life is impressive, even on the AMOLED version, which lacks solar charging. Garmin promises 16 days (without the always-on display) in smartwatch mode, and that's exactly what I was able to get, even with a few activities mixed in. Having the always-on display will bring that life down to seven promised days. That puts the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (a promised 36 hours with normal use) and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (roughly two days in my testing) to shame, which the Fenix 8 now competes more directly with, thanks to the addition of the mic and speaker.

I wore the watch on a trip to Berlin and forgot to bring a charger along. At the beginning of my 10-day trip, the watch was roughly 25%, making me quite nervous. I didn't have time for much activity on the trip, but I did track a walk and an indoor bike ride and wore it daily. I didn't turn the watch on in battery saver mode, but I turned it fully off at night (so I wasn't tracking my sleep). It somehow lasted up to my very last day, dying during the 17-hour journey home.

Most fitness watches focus specifically on running and leave out strength training, which is the most important thing you can do to prevent injuries and stave off aging.

As it usually does with new watches, Garmin added a handful of new fitness and mapping features. My favorite of the bunch are the new strength training plans, accessed via Garmin Connect. Most fitness watches focus specifically on running and leave out strength training, which is the most important thing you can do to prevent injuries and stave off aging. It's huge that Garmin has included specific strength training plans this go around, especially with three different selectable goals.