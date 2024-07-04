Key Takeaways Most of Garmin's Fenix 8 smartwatches may be more expensive, as much as $1,185 for a 51mm model.

A 47mm "Fenix 8 E" could provide a cheaper alternative.

The new watches may ship between September 4-6, just in time for the annual IFA electronics expo.

Garmin's long-awaited Fenix 8 smartwatches could be more expensive than their predecessors -- possibly signifying that the company is merging them with the Epix lineup, a Wareable report suggests. The site points to leaked placeholder listings from Finnish retailer Multitronic, showing 43 and 47mm models costing about €995 (around £850/$1,075), and a 51mm model selling for €1,095 (£925/$1,185). Those prices are closer to the Epix Pro Gen 2 than Fenix 7 models.

While Garmin could still be preparing new Epix devices, it may be telling that the Multitronic listings also include a previously unseen 47mm "Fenix 8 E," priced at €797 (£675/$860). It's speculated that this may be a cheaper model using the Fenix 7's memory-in-pixel (MIP) display technology. MIP is ideal for battery life, as well as readability in sunlight, but inferior to standards like OLED when it comes to color, refresh rates, and visibility in low light.

Mulitronic pegs the new watches as shipping between September 4 and 6, just in time for the annual IFA electronics expo in Berlin. Garmin could use the expo to announce the Fenix 8 lineup, but retailer leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt -- their placeholders may reflect upcoming products, but sometimes use temporary info until more details are ready.

Why would Garmin merge the Fenix and Epix lines?

Functionally, there's often little difference between the Epix Pro Gen 2 and the Fenix 7 Pro. Both run the same software platform and share a rugged design geared toward fitness and adventure. The major difference is that the Epix uses an AMOLED display, so it might not make much sense to keep the Fenix and Epix lines separate. Garmin may also consider MIP outdated, given advancements in OLED and the latter's use in many competing products, such as the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The company has already adopted AMOLED for a lot of its watches, led by the popular Forerunner series.

A concern for some Garmin fans may be solar power. Every Fenix 7 has an option for embedded solar cells that extend runtime, but there's no such choice on Epix watches, presumably because of the limitations of AMOLED panels. Going forward, people who insist on solar may have to choose something like the Fenix 8 E or Enduro 2.