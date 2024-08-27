Key Takeaways The Garmin fēnix 8 comes in various models, including AMOLED and solar versions in multiple sizes and colors.

The fēnix 8 combines the features of adventure and smartwatches with a mic, speaker, and voice commands, plus new strength training and navigation tools.

Garmin also announced the new Enduro 3 endurance watch with double the solar charging power as the previous version.

Garmin is throwing out all the stops today with its latest announcement. A new version of the already impressive fēnix is available, with an extensive list of upgrades and changes coming to the line. That includes the addition of a mic and speaker, turning it into a true smartwatch. There's an extensive list of performance and training tools, though, including new strength training tools.

In addition to the fēnix 8, Garmin also announced the latest Enduro watch for endurance athletes. With even more epic battery life, more training tools, and expanded navigation tools, the Enduro 3 is the ultimate watch for those tackling epic challenges. All of the new offerings are available for purchase as of today, so you don't have to wait to grab one if the new features entice you.

A wide range of Garmin fēnix 8 models

A plethora of choices available

For those who love choices, you're in luck.

For those who love choices, you're in luck. The fēnix 8 comes in a dizzying number of models, so you can pick one that best suits your needs. One of the most noteworthy options is that there is now an AMOLED version alongside the classic always-on MIP display with solar charging. Garmin says both versions feature refreshed graphics, though, so even the MIP watch should look fresh compared to previous versions.

Previously, the display was the dividing line between the Garmin fēnix and epix. If you wanted a nice display, you would choose the epix, but if you wanted battery life, you'd opt for the fēnix. Now, though, Garmin has essentially merged those two into one line. That means we won't see any more epix watches, so it is the end of that series's (short) era.

Garmin

The display type isn't the only option, though. As we've become accustomed to seeing from Garmin, multiple sizes are available. The fēnix 8 AMOLED comes in three sizes: 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm. The solar version, though, only comes in 47mm or 51mm. Naturally, you'll also have a choice of colors. Each AMOLED model comes in three colors, while the solar models are only available in two variations. Making things even more confusing, you can also choose between scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass with a titanium bezel or Corning Gorilla Glass and a stainless steel bezel when choosing the AMOLED model. The Solar model only comes with Garmin's Power Sapphire glass and titanium bezel.

Garmin

If that's not enough, Garmin added yet another model to the lineup. The fēnix E is a slightly more budget-friendly offering with an AMOLED display. It does away with the flashlight, speaker, and mic, and features Corning Gorilla Glass on the lens. It is only available in a 47mm size and in two colors.

Given all the different models, there are, of course, a range of prices. Prices range from $799.99 to $1,199.99, depending on the display, materials, and size.

Garmin fēnix E The Garmin fēnix E is the budget option in the fēnix lineup. It lacks a flashlight, microphone, and speaker but features a vibrant AMOLED display. Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life Up to 16 days (6 days always-on) Onboard GPS Yes Lens Material Corning Gorilla Glass Case Material fiber-reinforced polymer with metal rear cover Calendar Yes Weather Yes Case size 47mm Display AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Health sensors Heart rate monitor, thermometer, pulse ox monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor Weight 76 g Audio None Mobile payments Yes GPS GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo, BeiDou Expand $800 at Garmin

Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED The Garmin fēnix 8 AMOLED blends smartwatch and adventure watch features into one highly advanced wearable with a vibrant AMOLED display. It features a microphone and speaker to take calls and use voice commands right on your wrist, plus an expansive list of training and navigation tools. Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life Up to 16 days (7 days always-on) for 47mm model Onboard GPS Yes Lens Material Corning Gorilla Glass or sapphire crystal Case Material fiber-reinforced polymer with metal rear cover Calendar Yes Weather Yes Case size 43mm, 47mm, or 51mm Display AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Health sensors Heart rate monitor, thermometer, pulse ox monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor Weight Stainless steel: 80 g, Titanium: 73 g (47mm model) Audio Yes Mobile payments Yes GPS GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo, BeiDou Expand $1100 at Garmin

Garmin fēnix 8 Solar Thanks to its solar charging display, the Garmin fēnix 8 Solar offers the longest battery life in the fēnix lineup. Otherwise, it shares all the same features as the fēnix 8 AMOLED, though only comes in two sizes. Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life Up to 21 days (28 days with solar) for 47mm model Onboard GPS Yes Lens Material Power Sapphire Case Material Titanium bezel with fiber-reinforced polymer with metal rear cover with Calendar Yes Weather Yes Case size 43mm, 47mm, or 51mm Display Sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Health sensors Heart rate monitor, thermometer, pulse ox monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor Weight 80 g (47 mm model) Audio Yes Mobile payments Yes GPS GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo, BeiDou Expand $1100 at Garmin

Garmin fēnix 8 battery life

Lots of variables impact battery life

Garmin

Beyond looks, those displays also have battery life implications. Naturally, the AMOLED display will use more battery than the MIP display with solar charging. The exact battery life comes down to which size you want, though. The 51mm AMOLED model promises up to 29 days of battery life, while the 51mm MIP model should offer up to 48 days in always-on mode with solar charging.

Dropping down to the smallest AMOLED model results in a significant reduction in battery life since there's not as much room for a battery. The 43mm AMOLED model promises up to 10 days of battery life. That's still far longer than every smartwatch, though. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra I've been testing only lasts about two days if I'm not tracking much. The 47mm Solar also sees significantly lower battery life than its big brother, offering up to 29 days.

As you would expect, the fēnix E offers the lowest battery life of the three. It promises up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to six days with the always-on display.

The fēnix 8 is now a true smartwatch

Take calls and use voice commands

Garmin

The latest Garmin wearable features a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing you to take calls right from the watch when paired with a smartphone.

In a surprising move, Garmin is taking on smartwatches more directly with the fēnix 8 (though not the fēnix E). The latest Garmin wearable features a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing you to take calls right from the watch when paired with a smartphone. This blurs the line between adventure watch and smartwatch even more and could attract those who had previously stayed away from Garmin due to the minimal smartwatch features.

Perhaps more enticing for most, though, is the ability to control the watch with voice commands even when out of service range. It isn't clear what all will work with voice commands, but Garmin did provide examples like start a strength training activity,” “set a timer for 5 minutes,” and “save waypoint.” This could be useful when your hands are occupied, but you need to do something on the watch. However, time will tell how effective and user-friendly the feature is.

Calls aren't the only way to communicate with the fēnix 8, either. With the Garmin Messenger app, you can communicate with friends and family using two-way text messaging right on your wrist. Your phone can stay tucked away in your backpack while you send a quick message to let them know you're okay but running behind, for example.

An even more rugged build

The fēnix 8 is now even more durable

Garmin

The fēnix line was already an incredibly durable option worthy of outdoor adventures. Garmin took that to the next level, though, and added a new sensor guard to protect the plethora of sensors and leakproof metal buttons to make the watch more waterproof. It offers a 40-meter dive rating, and Garmin says it supports scuba and apnea dive activities, making it a truly well-rounded adventure watch.

Beyond waterproofing, all models of the fēnix 8 have been tested to U.S. military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. Plus, both the Solar and AMOLED models utilize scratch-resistant sapphire lenses and titanium bezels for greater durability.

Finally, some attention on strength training

Garmin

One of my complaints with watches lately is the significant focus on running and nothing more. Strength training is absolutely essential for so many reasons, but especially for preventing injuries while running, so it has been disappointing to see a lack of features for that. But Garmin is stepping up and offering new strength training tools on the fēnix 8 lineup.

Most enticing, though, is that there are sport-specific strength workouts for athletes of all types, including trail runners, surfers, skiers, and more.

The new watches now offer targeted four to six-week strength training plans. These programs are tailored to different purposes, including meeting personal goals. Most enticing, though, is that there are sport-specific strength workouts for athletes of all types, including trail runners, surfers, skiers, and more. That means you can get strength training suggestions specific to the activities you like to participate in, helping you prevent injuries and push performance even more without paying for a coach.

New map features on the fēnix 8

Navigate more easily in the backcountry

Garmin

The fēnix 7 already offered TopoActive maps and useful navigation tools for when you're off the beaten path. That continues on the fēnix 8, with preloaded maps for thousands of golf courses and ski resorts around the world. There's also a new map interface that allows you to customize map layers. Additionally, you will be able to "enter a distance on the watch and receive suggested routes to stay on track and on time with dynamic round-trip routing."

Features we know and love

Garmin

Luckily, my favorite feature is staying on the fēnix 8. The built-in LED flashlight remains, but with brightness controls moving to the display. The fēnix 7 (and other Garmin watches with a flashlight) required you to dig into settings to adjust the brightness. It wasn't easy to do while relying on it, so it is nice to see that Garmin made this easier. You'll also be able to use a red light or a strobe, making it a versatile tool for convenience and safety.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Garmin if it was packed with health and performance tools. You'll have access to Garmin's training readiness tool, endurance score, hill score, training status, VO2 max, and more. PacePro can provide GPS-based pace guidance for specific courses or distances, and grade-adjusted pace tells you an equivalent running pace at the same effort, whether you're on flat ground or ascending. There are workouts for just about any activity you could imagine, along with personalized daily suggested workouts that adapt to your activities.

For health tools, the fēnix 8 offers 24/7 health monitoring features, including wrist-based Pulse Ox, nap detection, sleep monitoring, Body Battery, jet lag advisor, and more. All models of the fēnix 8 are compatible with the ECG app, which is FDA-cleared to help you record your heart rhythm and check for signs of AFib. Garmin Enduro 3 details

Garmin Enduro 3 watch details

In case the fēnix 8 isn't exciting enough for you, Garmin also announced a new version of its Enduro watch. The Enduro lineup may not be as well known as the fēnix, but it is a lightweight ultraperformance GPS smartwatch made for ultra-endurance athletes. This update brings a larger, more efficient solar lens to provide double the solar power of the previous Enduro model. That means it provides a mind-boggling 320 hours of battery life in GPS mode or up to 90 days in smartwatch mode, both of which factor in the always-on display.

The latest Enduro only comes in a 51mm size and features a titanium bezel, scratch-resistant sapphire lens, and UltraFit nylon band. It features plenty of trail-specific tools for endurance athletes, including trail run VO2 max and grade-adjusted pace. It also offers useful navigation tools, like the dynamic round-trip routing found on the fēnix 8 and NextFork Map Guides.

The Enduro 3 sees many of the same updates as the fēnix 8. The flashlight controls will now be on the display, with access to a red light and strobe mode that can be adjusted to match your running cadence. It will also offer sport-specific strength workouts to help you better prepare for your adventures.