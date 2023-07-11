Garmin Fenix 7X Solar $599.99 $899.99 Save $300 This is a big discount on a big device - the Garmin 7X Solar is tough, fully-featured and lasts nearly a month - and there's $300 off the price. $599.99 at Amazon

There's a cracking deal on the Garmin 7X Solar and watch that, ironically, is unlikely to crack under pressure. The Fenix series is designed to be tough, tested to military standards for protection. It normally retails for $900, but this discounts sees that spiral to just under $600 - which is a massive saving.

This is the larger Fenix too. The 7X has a 1.4in display, other touchscreen and button controls, offering a full range of sport and activity tracking, as well as giving you nearly a month of battery life. This is a Prime Day deal you'll want to take advantage of.

Why you should buy the Fenix 7X Solar

The Fenix is part of the premium series of Garmin devices, sitting alongside the Epix - which also has a great deal available for Prime Day - and people choose these devices because they look great. The Fenix 7X Solar essentially has all the functionality of the Forerunner devices, but it's a better looking watch. That's why they are so popular.

This larger size is better for larger wrists, but with a trend towards bigger devices, don't be put off if you have a slimmer wrist. It's worth noting that the smaller Fenix models aren't all discounted.

Then there's the Solar part of the name. The Fenix 7X Solar offers solar charging, meaning that when it's in direct sunlight it can top-up the battery extending it as you exercise. That's going to appeal to those on long summer hikes: it's a great watch for the great outdoors.

Of course it also taps into Garmin's ecosystem, giving you the 24/7 health and fitness tracking that Garmin is known for, able to capture every detail of your run, swim, bike or even golf round - while also offering onboard navigation and mapping, Garmin Pay and support for offline music.

The Fenix is, in a word, epic and this Prime Day deal is well worth snapping up - but move fast as it will be gone in the next day or two. It's not the only Garmin that's discounted - there's a full selection of Garmin deals right here.