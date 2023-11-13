Garmin Fenix 7X Solar Garmin Fenix 7X Solar $600 $900 Save $300 The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar smartwatch is a rugged and powerful wearable with the incredible GPS accuracy you expect from Garmin coupled with robust and intuitive fitness apps and a solar charger to keep the battery topped off all day. $600 at Amazon $700 at Amazon

It's a great time to buy a smartwatch. The category has matured past early experiments and now there are high-quality wearable devices for just about every customer. One of the most unexpectedly successful brands in the space is Garmin, which pivoted ably out of the pure GPS market to add their best-in-class location technology to a wide selection of smartwatches, from rugged outdoor models to elegant and stylish fashion devices. Right now, one of our favorite Garmin watches is on sale for $200 off the retail price - the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar.

Why you should buy a Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar smartwatch

Here's a quick rundown of the best features of the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar. It has the largest face of the Fenix line, with a 1.4 inch always-on display covered by a scratch-proof sapphire lens and wrapped in a titanium bezel. The screen is clear, easy to read and navigate, with over 30 built-in sports apps that use the biometric sensors to give you deep insights into your workouts. This thing is packed with features, including a surprisingly useful LED flashlight and 32GB of onboard storage.

In smartwatch mode, a single charge will keep the watch running for 28 days indoors and 37 hours outdoors. GPS mode reduces those times a bit, but you can still expect an extremely solid 89 hours indoors, which should be more than enough. As you'd expect from Garmin, the GPS functionality is great, with multi-band frequency and GNSS network support along with three-axis positioning sensors to locate you on the map with pinpoint accuracy. The highly functional GPS is coupled with TopoActive maps, which give you rich insight into your surrounding terrain. Aside from these feature-rich, Garmin-specific doings, the Fenix 7X Solar does all the things you'd expect a smartwatch to handle, like text and email notifications, music player controls and more.

If you're looking to know more as to how this specific watch is different from other Garmin offerings, we have a comparison of Garmin's Fenix 7 line to the Fenix 6 for you here, running down the improvements that Garmin brought to the line, but in short this is an incredible deal on one of the most fitness-centered smartwatches on the market, so grab it now if you're interested.