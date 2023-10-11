Garmin/ Pocket-lint Garmin Fenix 7S Solar $550 $700 Save $150 The gorgeous Garmin Fenix 7S Solar is on sale for Prime Day, and the 21 per cent discount is the best one we've seen so far. Hurry up and grab your favorite because Prime Big Deal Days won't last forever. $550 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is on its last day, but there's still plenty of time to get your hands on some of the best deals we've seen all year. Amazon's event kicked off on 10 October and will last through to the end of 11 October. While we're sure some deals will linger on once the clock ticks midnight, we can't be sure what you'll find tomorrow or for what price. Being able to purchase the Garmin Fenix 7S Solar with a solid discount is something you should take advantage of.

Why you should get the Garmin Fenix 7S Solar

The Garmin Fenix 7S Solar is now on sale for Prime Day, making it the perfect time to upgrade your multisport GPS watch. With its always-on 1.2-inch display and ultra-tough athletic design, this watch is built to last. But what sets it apart is its solar-powered battery, which extends the battery life exponentially. You can now go up to 14 days with solar charging in just 3 hours of direct sunlight per day or up to 46 hours in GPS mode with continuous solar charging.

But that's not all - this smartwatch also offers advanced performance metrics and real-time stamina tracking, allowing you to take your training to the next level. With over 30 built-in sports apps, you can easily track your progress and achieve your fitness goals. When it comes to health and wellness monitoring, the Fenix 7S Solar has got you covered. From wrist-based heart rate monitoring to stress and sleep tracking, this watch keeps you informed about your body's needs.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the Fenix 7S Solar has built-in sensors for a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter, as well as support for multi-GNSS satellite systems. You can navigate your outdoor adventures with ease and confidence. Plus, with preloaded maps for golf courses and ski resorts worldwide, as well as the ability to download TopoActive maps for any region, you'll always be on the right track.

But this watch isn't just for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. With its smart notifications and music storage, you can stay connected and entertained on the go. And with Garmin Pay's contactless payment solution, you can leave your wallet at home.