Key Takeaways Garmin is introducing enhanced Garmin Coach tools to help you train.

A new GarminShare feature allows users to share saved locations, courses, and workouts with nearby Garmin devices.

Garmin is expanding Road Hazards tool to notify users of reported hazards, as well as enhancing GroupRide feature and adding road surface alerts for Edge bike computers.

Garmin's products and platform are already robust with plenty of tools and resources for those looking to work on their fitness. Now, those features are even more expansive thanks to a free software update rolling out to several Garmin watches and Garmin bike computers. What features you get depends on your particular device, though its smartwatch lineup is notably excluded from the update. But, if you have a compatible Garmin product, it will get even better in the coming weeks thanks to the following new features.

6 Garmin Coach is even more useful

New plans for cyclists and more adaptive

Garmin Coach was already a fantastic resource for helping you train for an event, achieve a milestone, or simply improve your fitness. Now, though, Garmin has improved it, making it even better for helping you train. First and foremost, the company has added cycling plans, so you can get help training even if you don't run.

The Garmin Cycling Coach will now build personalized plans that adapt based on your performance and recovery metrics, as gathered by a Garmin watch or bike computer. Then, you can see how your current cycling abilities will hold up against the planned course, including details like elevation gain and distance. Alternatively, cyclists can also use Garmin's prebuilt cycling plans, which are intended for all levels. Those prebuilt plans aren't adaptive, though.

Garmin Run Coach has been around for some time, but Garmin is introducing some updates to make it more adaptive. Its adaptive plans will now provide personalized workouts that change each day based on performance, recovery, and health metrics. That means that if you have a really great workout one day but are sick the next or cut a run short because of extreme temperatures, Garmin Run Coach will adapt appropriately.

The new Garmin Coach features are applicable to the fēnix 7/Pro series, epix (Gen 2)/Pro series, Enduro 2, tactix 7 series, MARQ (Gen 2), quatix 7/Pro, D2 Mach 1/Pro, most of the Forerunner series, and the Garmin Edge bike computers.

5 Garmin Share lets you share with other Garmin users

Sharing is caring, after all

An entirely new feature is coming to select Garmin devices: Garmin Share. This new tool allows you to share your saved locations, courses, and workouts with nearby Garmin Share-compatible devices. It should make it easier to work out with others since you can quickly give them your route, a meeting point, or the planned workout. As with the Garmin Coach updates, this new feature is only coming to the fēnix 7/Pro series, epix (Gen 2)/Pro series, Enduro 2, tactix 7 series, MARQ (Gen 2), quatix 7/Pro, D2 Mach 1/Pro, most of the Forerunner series, and the Garmin Edge bike computers.

4 Get alerts for road hazards

Think of it like Waze for Garmin

When Garmin released the Edge 1050 bike computer, one of its exciting features was the Road Hazards tool. With it, users can report hazards on the road, such as potholes, problematic animals, or fallen trees. Then, while out on a ride, if anyone made reports of road hazards, the Edge 1050 will notify you if you're approaching any hazards. Garmin is expanding this feature to its other bike computers, including the Edge 540, 840, or 1040 series as well as the Edge Explore 2.

Garmin expanding its Road Hazards feature will only make it better, too, since it's a crowdsourced tool, much like Waze.

Garmin expanding its Road Hazards feature will only make it better, too, since it's a crowdsourced tool, much like Waze. Without many people reporting hazards, it doesn't do much good. Since the Edge 1050 is Garmin's top-tier bike computer and so new, there likely aren't nearly as many people who use that compared to the other options in the Edge lineup. Now, with more compatible devices, more people can report hazards, making it a meaningful tool.

Stay connected with others in your group

Garmin is also enhancing its GroupRide feature, which allows you to coordinate rides with others, including access to shared courses. The Edge 1050 introduced some of these new features, but Garmin is expanding them to the Edge 540, 840, and 1040 series as well. If you have a compatible Edge bike computer and are using the GroupRide feature, you will now be able to get Incident Detection alerts for people on your ride, so no one gets left behind.

Beyond a safety update, there is also in-ride messaging and live locations to better stay connected. Plus, you can add competition to your group rides with in-ride leaderboards for climbs and post-ride awards as well. You'll essentially get Peloton or Zwift features while out in the real world.

Be sure to set up your emergency contacts so you can take advantage of the Incident Detection feature when needed.

2 Road surface type alerts

Get notified of upcoming road surface changes during rides

Yet another update coming to Garmin Edge bike computers will help you better plan your rides. You'll now be able to see paved or unpaved roadways on compatible Edge computers while riding. Plus, the bike computer will alert you to upcoming unpaved sections, so you aren't surprised when you suddenly hit gravel. This feature is especially helpful for those who tackle long rides that venture on different surfaces, as you won't be guessing about what's ahead. The Garmin Edge 548, 840, 1040, 1050, and Explore 2 will all benefit from the new road surface update.

1 New features for pool swims

Maximize your time in the pool

Finally, Garmin is offering more tools for those who tackle pool swims. You'll now have access to pool workouts with descriptive intensity targets, pace targets, and defined drill types. Plus, Garmin says workouts will be easier to follow and can even be adjusted for different pool sizes. It's always nice to see more types of workouts beyond running seeing support, so this is a very welcome addition to Garmin's expansive list of workout tools. Those with the fēnix 7/Pro series, epix (Gen 2)/Pro series, Enduro 2, tactix 7 series, MARQ (Gen 2), quatix 7/Pro, D2 Mach 1/Pro, or Forerunner 255/265/955/965 series will have access to the new pool workouts.