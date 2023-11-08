Garmin Epix (Gen 2) $450 $800 Save $350 Save $300 on this rugged smartwatch at Amazon. The Garmin can last up to 16 days on a single charge and was designed with the rugged outdoorsman in mind. $450 at Amazon

Whether you're looking for one of the best smartwatches to track your fitness or just seeking a way to navigate the great outdoors, a smartwatch can literally be a life-saving tool while you’re hiking or camping. One of our favorite brands, Garmin, can provide you with this life-saving technology right from your wrist. And, while Garmin is known for its high price tags, right now, you can spend less than you would on the Apple Watch Ultra and score the Garmin Epix Gen 2 for only $600. Currently, you can save $300 on this luxury smartwatch.

Why the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is worth your money

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 was designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind, featuring a sapphire display and titanium bezel to handle those accidental bumps and scrapes during rock climbing, hiking, and more. It supports unique trackers, including an elevation tracker, so you can see just how high up you are, and SkiView maps for over 2,000 ski resorts worldwide.

You can navigate around rural areas thanks to the multi-band GNSS technology that provides you with accurate and exact location information from your wrist. And, if you're hiking on a multi-day excursion, you don't have to worry about charging the watch. It can get up to 42 hours of battery life with GPS Mode on, or up to 30 hours with the always-on display. When you're not using this mode, it can support up to 16 days of battery life.

Plus, because it’s a smartwatch, you can track all your fitness activities and keep an eye on your health and wellness. It comes with a Pulse Ox, heart rate, respiration, and advanced sleep monitoring. It also comes with over 30 built-in sports apps so you can keep track while running, skiing, and more. Additionally, the bright AMOLED display makes it easy to check your progress quickly with just a glance.

Cam Bunton, our wearable tech expert at Pocket-lint, tested the watch and appreciated how rugged its design was, saying, that "It's built to survive the elements and "with 100m waterproofing and military standard resistance against shock and temperature, it can really take a beating."

Right now, it’s dropped in price by $300, or a 44 per cent discount. Add it to your cart today to grab it for only $450 -- a rare price for this model.