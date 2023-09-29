Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Garmin Epix (Gen 2) $700 $900 Save $200 Garmin's epix Gen 2 smartwatch is the top choice for outdoorsmen, explorers or people who think that an Apple Watch is too bougie. With a gorgeous AMOLED display and tons of premium features, it's a solid timepiece. $700 at Best Buy

Smartwatches have evolved from a novelty for tech bros with too much money into a must-have digital accessory. Who wants to be holding their phone all the time, anyway? Having a smartwatch lets you access the necessary features of your mobile device without getting hypnotized by the rectangle, and they also look cool. Case in point: this cutting-edge Garmin, which packs a powerful loadout of functionality into a macho watch.

Why you should buy the Garmin Epix smartwatch

If you haven't been paying attention, Garmin has handled the deflation of the GPS market exceptionally well, leveraging their core hardware competencies into specialized devices as well as mass-market products. Their smartwatches roared out the gate and demanded attention for their full-featured software set housed in durable and rugged casings. These certainly aren't sci-fi looking smartwatches with smooth lines and minimal interfaces. They embrace time-tested watch design philosophies and couple them with the latest tech.

The Garmin Epix Generation 2 is a smartwatch for people who don't spend all day in an office. One of the highlights is the mapping functionality, which delivers rich and detailed imagery to the watch's screen. It also has a panoply of health and fitness tracking abilities, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels and more. The presentation of this information is extremely cool, with different metrics and workout advice presented clearly and explicitly. It's also water-resistant to 328 feet and shock and temperature resistant to military standards. Battery life is exceptional, lasting up to 16 days between charges.

If you need even more to sell you on it, we published a ridiculously in-depth review of the Garmin epix Generation 2, diving into its specs on a granular level and comparing them to the rest of the Garmin line. But honestly, getting $200 off retail price is a good enough deal that you should just click on it.