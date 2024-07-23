Key Takeaways The Garmin Edge 1050 has a very bright and responsive touchscreen.

I've been using Garmin bike computers for a few years now and have always been happy with them. However, they have always looked fairly outdated, even when first released. The displays, while plenty readable, were dull and old-looking. Garmin finally listened to the complaints and released a modernized head unit. The Edge 1050 features an incredibly bright, smartphone-like display with a more aggressive look.

The latest Garmin bike computer sits between the Edge 1040 and Edge 1040 Solar. Garmin confirmed that both versions of the Edge 1040 will remain on the market and will not be replaced by the Edge 1050. Instead, the Edge 1050 is for those who want a more modern display and don't mind a slight hit to battery life as a result. I've been using the Edge 1050 for a few weeks, and to say I'm a fan would be an understatement.

Price, availability, and specs

The Garmin Edge 1050 is only available for purchase through Garmin's website, Adorama, or specialty cycling stores at the time of writing. It is an expensive option, coming in at $700.

Garmin Edge 1050 Brand Garmin Heart Rate Monitor No Color Screen Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life 20 hours Display Liquid crystal IP rating IPX7 Dimensions 2.4 x 4.7 x 0.6 in Mobile payments Yes Expand

What I liked about the Garmin Edge 1050

A full-featured, powerful device with a lot to love

I know I like the Garmin Edge 1050 because it's a device I would gladly chat someone's ear off about. Quite simply, there's a lot to like. The main selling point of the 1050 is the bright display, and indeed, it's incredibly bright. It's easy to read in literally any situation, and the ambient light sensor does a great job of smoothly adjusting brightness as you go in and out of shadows.

The touchscreen display is also very responsive. There's no lag whatsoever when tapping through different menus and options. Even scrolling through the map is remarkably responsive. Overall, the performance is very impressive. It's essentially like using a smartphone.

That speedy performance extends to every aspect of the device, including the gradient responsiveness. I currently live in Florida, where there is no real elevation change. However, I previously lived in Hawaii, and there was a lag in showing the correct gradient when quickly transitioning to a steep hill. Although I never get over a 5% gradient in my current local rides, it is extremely responsive and immediately recognizes when I'm climbing up a bridge.

It would take a much longer review to go into all the features you have access to on this head unit, but the navigation tools are at the top of my list of favorite features.

The Edge 1050 is also very feature-rich. It would take a much longer review to go into all the features you have access to on this head unit, but the navigation tools are at the top of my list of favorite features. It's very easy to import routes from Strava or other platforms. Or you can even create courses right on the device. Then, it can provide turn-by-turn directions via the integrated speaker (or just on the display). It also gives you a heads-up when you are coming up to a busy road or a tight turn, which I really appreciate.

Along with navigation tools, the 1050 also has plenty of safety features. It offers Incident Detection and can alert an emergency contact if it detects a crash. Additionally, the GroupRide feature will alert you if another rider in your group has an incident. Also new with the 1050 is the Road Hazard Alerts, which give you a heads-up if other cyclists have reported hazards like potholes, dangerous animals, downed trees, and more. Think of it like Waze on your bike computer.

Another highly useful safety tool comes from the integrated speaker. A simple tap on the display while riding pulls up the on-device bike bell. It sounds surprisingly like a real bike bell and is incredibly loud (my dog was not a fan, let's just put it that way). It's nice not having another thing taking up room on my handlebars but still being able to alert other riders and pedestrians to my presence.

In terms of convenience features, the Edge 1050 provides access to Garmin Pay contactless payment. You can leave your wallet behind and still get water or a donut (no judgment) when out on a ride. It also pairs with all the sensors and accessories you could want, including electronic shifting, Varia smart lights, power meters, heart rate monitors, smart trainers, and more.