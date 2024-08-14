Best for battery life Garmin Edge 1040 The Garmin Edge 1040 is a feature-rich bike computer with a massive 3.5-inch display. It offers up to 35 hours of battery life in demanding use cases, group ride features, navigation tools with multi-band GNSS for highly accurate GPS tracking, and advanced performance tools as well. Pros Good battery life Extremely accurate GPS tracking Advanced training features Large display is easy to read Cons Screen is rather outdated looking $600 at Garmin $600 at Amazon

When Garmin released the Edge 1040 and Edge 1040 Solar in 2022, it was the most advanced bike computer from any company thus far. It was the first head unit to incorporate solar panels to extend battery life and was also the first to add multi-band GNSS for significantly better GPS tracking accuracy across all conditions. While the display looked better than its predecessor, the Edge 1030, it still looked rather old for 2022 and especially looks outdated in today's world of bright, vibrant displays found everywhere.

Garmin heard this critique and came out with the Edge 1050 this summer as an answer. The Edge 1050 takes many of the advanced features of the Edge 1040 and builds on them, adding a handful of worthwhile features and tools. Most notably, though, it adds an incredibly bright, responsive display that puts the Edge 1040 to shame with a much more modern design to the unit as a whole.

Garmin was clear that the Edge 1050 does not replace the Edge 1040 (or Edge 1040 Solar), with all three models continuing to coexist in its Edge bike computer lineup. So, that begs the question, which model should you choose?

The photos included below are of the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar. Design-wise, the Edge 1040 and Edge 1040 Solar are very similar, though the 1040 Solar features solar panels on the top and bottom of the unit's display.

Price, availability, and specs

The Garmin Edge 1040, Edge 1040 Solar, and Edge 1050 are all available for purchase through Garmin's website, Amazon, Target, and specialty bike or outdoor stores. The Edge 1040 is $599.99, while the Edge 1040 Solar is $749.99. The Edge 1050 falls in the middle at $699.99.



Garmin Edge 1040 Garmin Edge 1050 Brand Garmin Garmin Color Screen Yes Yes Notification Support Yes Yes Battery Life Up to 35 hours 20 hours Display transflective TFT Liquid crystal IP rating IPX7 IPX7 Dimensions 2.3 x 4.6 x 0.8 in 2.4 x 4.7 x 0.6 in Mobile payments No Yes

Design

Modern and bright versus more old-school

The most obvious difference between the Edge 1040 and Edge 1050 is the display. Both are 3.5 inches, though the 1040 uses a transflective TFT display, while the 1050 is a liquid crystal display. That newer screen technology results in quite a difference in terms of brightness and color. Garmin doesn't provide a peak brightness for the Edge 1040, but the 1050 provides 1,000 nits of brightness. Compared to the 1040, it's like looking into the face of the sun (in a less painful way).

The 1040's colors are very subdued, while the 1050's are punchy and rich. The more vibrant color makes it easy to recognize key stats and features at a glance, which is very useful when riding. It also makes reading the map while moving much easier. That's not to say that the Edge 1040 is hard to read, as I've had no issues even in bright light. But, the 1050 is easier to gather information with a quick glance and simply looks better.

Of course, part of the reason it looks better is because the resolution is doubled. The 1040 comes in at 282 x 470 pixels, while the 1050 offers a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels. That's a big difference in resolution and results in a lot cleaner, sharper graphics and text.

Beyond the screen, there are some other design differences as well. The Edge 1050 features a more modern, aggressive design, while the 1040 offers the typical rounded edges of the Edge line. Though the display is the same size and the dimensions are nearly identical, the Edge 1050 weighs one ounce more than the 1040. It's subtle, but you can notice a difference.

Battery life

A significant difference

While that fancy display certainly looks nice, it does come at a cost. Battery life on the Edge 1050 takes a pretty significant hit as a result. It only provides up to 20 hours in demanding use cases or up to 60 hours in battery saver mode. The Edge 1040, by comparison, promises up to 35 hours in demanding use cases or up to 70 hours in battery saver mode. Taking things even further, the Edge 1040 Solar offers up to 45 hours in demanding situations with solar or up to 100 hours in battery saver mode with solar.

Of course, battery life is quite variable and dependent on lots of individual settings and what you have on the display during a ride. So, the numbers above will vary quite a bit based on your particular usage. It's also important to note that to get the most out of the solar charging feature, you'll need consistent 75,000 lux conditions. In sunny locations, that's not hard to do, but in cloudy locals, you may not get as much of a boost from solar charging. But, no matter what, the Edge 1050 will provide less battery life than the Edge 1040 and Edge 1040 Solar.

Features

Subtle but important differences

While the Edge 1050 and Edge 1040 share many features, some key differences could lead some to prefer one device over the other. First, the Edge 1050 is the first Garmin bike computer to offer Garmin Pay, meaning you can leave your wallet behind on rides and still be able to pick up a coffee or water. That's a really nice level of convenience, provided you use a bank that's compatible with Garmin Pay.

The Edge 1050 also features a built-in speaker, which enables an electronic bike bell. The bell is really loud, though it sounds remarkably like a physical bell. It's also easy to access during rides. While you can certainly get a bell separate from your bike computer, that's more things on your handlebars. Having that feature integrated is quite nice, and I do miss out on it when I'm using the Edge 1040.