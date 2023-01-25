Keep in mind, like similar apps that have long been available, the ECG app is not meant to be a substitute for a proper check-up with a doctor.

Garmin, a leader in the wearables space, has fully jumped onto the ECG bandwagon, by finally releasing a dedicated electrocardiogram (ECG) app.

It's called - oh, you guessed it - the ECG App. It does pretty much what you'd expect - analyses your heart rhythm and checks for AFib (atrial fibrillation, for those not in the know). If it spots any red flags, the app syncs with the Garmin Connect app, allowing you to create a report to share with your healthcare provider. The catch? You'll need to be wearing a Venu 2 Plus in the US to use the ECG app. In our review of the Venus 2 Plus, we noted it's a Plus version of the Venu 2 that takes the foundation of the original and expands it with voice assistance.

And now, it offers ECG to boot.

You will need to update your device's firmware and the Connect app to access the new ECG app. Garmin is planning on rolling the app out to more devices and countries, but the timeline is entirely dependent on it getting the green light from various governments. This is the first app that Garmin has received clearance for from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Keep in mind, like similar apps that have long been available, the ECG app is not meant to be a substitute for a proper check-up with a doctor. Your watch's ECG is only a single-lead version, so it's not as detailed as what a doc would use. But it may be suitable for catching early signs of AFib. It's a condition that affects the heart's rhythm, causing it to beat in an irregular and often rapid manner. This can lead to an increased risk of stroke and other heart-related complications. It is important to detect early signs of AFib as it can be a symptom of a more serious underlying condition.

Source: Garmin

If you're dead set (no pun intended) on using ECG through a wearable, there are plenty of other options out there. Apple, Google, Samsung, Withings, and Fitbit have all had the tech for a while.

We meticulously evaluated each model, considering its design, features, and performance, to help you make an informed decision when it comes to selecting your next wearable.