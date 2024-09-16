Garmin is celebrating 35 years of business today, and to celebrate, the company is offering discounts on a wide range of its products. That includes many of its watches, which are some of the best fitness wearables around for your tracking health and fitness, and a few bike computers (plus other cycling tools). There are also savings across other categories like golf, fishing, hunting, dog sports, and more, should those interest you.

Most of these discounts reflect the lowest prices we've ever seen on these devices. If you've been considering a new Garmin device, now is definitely the time to pick one up. The sale lasts through September 22, though, so you have some time to figure out which is best.

Deals on Garmin Forerunner watches

Save on multiple models of running watches

The Garmin Forerunner lineup is the way to go for those mostly focused on running. While these devices can track plenty of workouts beyond running, they offer running-specific features to help you get the most out of your training. Three models are discounted during the Garmin Birthday Sale, offering something for entry-level and budget-focused runners to serious pros.

The Forerunner 965 is at the lowest price we've ever seen, bringing it to the same price as the typical cost of the Forerunner 265 (which is also on sale). That's a fantastic deal for one of the best running watches around. Should you only want the basics, the Forerunner 55 is also on sale for the lowest price we've seen.

Garmin Forerunner 965 $500 $600 Save $100 The Forerunner 965 is Garmin's advanced running watch with a vibrant AMOLED display and premium running and triathlon features for serious athletes. $500 at Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 265 $350 $450 Save $100 The Garmin Forerunner 265 is a mid-range running watch with running and triathlon features, an AMOLED display, and advanced training and recovery tools. $350 at Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 55 $170 $200 Save $30 The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an entry-level running watch with basic but essential training features. $170 at Garmin

Garmin smartwatch and kids' watch deals

Discounts on multiple smartwatch models for you or your kids

While Garmin is best known for its fitness watches, it also makes a handful of wearables that lean more toward the smartwatch category. They still offer Garmin fitness tools, though in a paired-down manner compared to Garmin's fitness watches. Multiple models are on sale, including the Vivoactive 5, our beloved Lily 2, and the Venu 3, one of our favorite smartwatches for cross-platform functionality.

Additionally, the company makes a few different smartwatches for kids. Depending on the model, these offer messaging, location-tracking features, and fitness-tracking tools to encourage your child to get active.

Garmin Venu 3 $400 $450 Save $50 The Garmin Venu 3 is a well-rounded fitness watch that also offers a microphone and speaker for on-wrist calls and texts. $400 at Garmin

Garmin Vivoactive 5 $250 $300 Save $50 The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is an advanced fitness tracker with helpful training tools and accurate GPS. $250 at Garmin

Garmin Lily 2 $200 $250 Save $50 The Garmin Lily 2 is a lightweight, minimal fitness tracker and smartwatch with attractive styling that fits well into daily life. $200 at Garmin

Garmin VivoFit Jr. 3 $70 $90 Save $20 The Garmin VivoFit Jr. 3 is the perfect tracker for kids who prefer a smartwatch design. $70 at Garmin

Garmin Bounce $140 $150 Save $10 The Garmin Bounce is a kid-focused smartwatch that offers messaging and location-tracking features to give you more peace of mind when your child is out and about. $140 at Garmin

Garmin outdoor watch discounts

Save on the Epix, Fenix, and Instinct lineups

Garmin's outdoor watches are some of the best available, offering robust mapping and navigation tools, impressive battery life, and durable build quality able to handle whatever you throw at it. During Garmin's birthday sale, you can save on the Garmin Fenix 7, now a generation old but still very worth buying. My favorite Garmin watch, the Epix, is also on sale for a steep $400 off. Finally, you can also pick up the rugged Instinct 2 for its lowest price ever. You'll have limited options in terms of colors or specific models if you want the sale price, but these prices are truly excellent for all of these devices.

Garmin Instinct 2 $200 $300 Save $100 The Garmin Instinct 2 is a rugged outdoor watch with epic battery life for your longest adventures. $200 at Garmin

Garmin Fenix 7 $500 $650 Save $150 The Garmin Fenix 7 provides an incredibly comprehensive tracking experience that will suit those who love the outdoors and want a watch to match. $500 at Garmin

Garmin Epix Gen 2 - Sapphire Edition $500 $900 Save $400 The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is a rugged, premium multisport watch with an attractive AMOLED display and advanced features for fitness and navigation. $500 at Garmin

Garmin Edge bike computer deals

Build out your cycling kit for less

Cyclists aren't left out of the birthday sale fun, either. Garmin's Edge 530 and Edge 540 Solar are on sale right now, so you can pick up a new device to elevate your cycling performance. Both offer highly precise location data, pair with other sensors, and offer navigation tools. The Edge 540 Solar is the newer model, and adds the benefit of solar charging, which is ideal for tackling longer rides (provided you ride in sunny locations).

Garmin Edge 530 $250 $300 Save $50 The Edge 530 represents a great middle ground for most people. $250 at Garmin

Garmin Edge 540 Solar $400 $450 Save $50 The Garmin Edge 540 is a mid-tier bike computer with a color display, button-based controls, solar charging, and plenty of training features. $400 at Garmin