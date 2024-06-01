Summer is upon us, and apparently, that means watch deals. In honor of Father's Day, which is in a few weeks, there are excellent discounts on a wide range of watches. That includes smartwatches like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, so your dad can stay connected while at your kid's baseball games. There are also savings on fitness watches, which is great if he's hoping to take his training to the next level this summer. Below, you'll find some of the best deals out there on wrist-based devices across a variety of websites, giving you savings you can spend on ice cream to cool down this summer. Many of these discounts are the cheapest prices we've ever seen on these devices, so now is definitely time to act if you want a new watch for the dad in your life or for yourself.

Smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Ultra 2 $714 $800 Save $86 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple's tougher and more rugged smartwatch offering. Beyond the different look, it offers some outdoor-focused features like dual-frequency GPS and navigation tools, making it a great watch for summer adventures. $714 at Amazon

Garmin deals

Garmin Venu 3 $390 $450 Save $60 The Venu 3 offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking, along with excellent sleep analysis and recovery data. Plus, it can go two weeks between charges, and provides access to music and mobile payments. It is truly a stellar and well-rounded fitness-focused smartwatch. $390 at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 5 $242 $300 Save $58 The Garmin vivoactive 5 is an affordable smartwatch with lots of fitness features as well. It features a bright AMOLED display with sleeping coach capabilities and heart rate variability and Pulse Ox metrics. It's capable of tracking 30 different types of activities, and offers 11 days of battery life. $242 at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar $500 $600 Save $100 The Forerunner 955 is an advanced running watch for serious runners who want the most out of their data. The built-in maps help keep you on track, and the multiple GNSS systems provide accurate location and pace data. Plus, it's solar charging display offers up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or 49 hours with solar charging in GPS mode for those long activities. $500 at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 255 $280 $400 Save $120 The Forerunner 255 is one of Garmin's entry-level running watches. It allows you to add music right to the watch for phone-free listening on your runs. There are more than 30 activity profiles, a wide list of health and fitness metrics, and Garmin pay for mobile payments. Plus, it offers 14 days of battery life, so you don't have to charge it constantly. $280 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2 $200 $300 Save $100 The Garmin Instinct 2 is a rugged outdoor watch. It's water-rated to 100 meters and is shock resistance with scratch-resistant glass. Though it looks simple and old-school, it offers lots of advanced fitness and health tools, such as all-day health monitoring for heart rate, Pulse Ox, and more. The built-in sports apps make it easy to take on runs, bikes, hikes, and more, and it can help you prioritize rest and recovery to maximize your potential. $200 at Amazon