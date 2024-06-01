Summer is upon us, and apparently, that means watch deals. In honor of Father's Day, which is in a few weeks, there are excellent discounts on a wide range of watches. That includes smartwatches like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, so your dad can stay connected while at your kid's baseball games. There are also savings on fitness watches, which is great if he's hoping to take his training to the next level this summer. Below, you'll find some of the best deals out there on wrist-based devices across a variety of websites, giving you savings you can spend on ice cream to cool down this summer. Many of these discounts are the cheapest prices we've ever seen on these devices, so now is definitely time to act if you want a new watch for the dad in your life or for yourself.
6 signs it's time to upgrade your fitness trackerIt may be easy to get attached, but there comes a time when it's best to let go.
Smartwatch deals
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple's tougher and more rugged smartwatch offering. Beyond the different look, it offers some outdoor-focused features like dual-frequency GPS and navigation tools, making it a great watch for summer adventures.
Garmin deals
Garmin Venu 3
The Venu 3 offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking, along with excellent sleep analysis and recovery data. Plus, it can go two weeks between charges, and provides access to music and mobile payments. It is truly a stellar and well-rounded fitness-focused smartwatch.
Garmin Vivoactive 5
The Garmin vivoactive 5 is an affordable smartwatch with lots of fitness features as well. It features a bright AMOLED display with sleeping coach capabilities and heart rate variability and Pulse Ox metrics. It's capable of tracking 30 different types of activities, and offers 11 days of battery life.
Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar
The Forerunner 955 is an advanced running watch for serious runners who want the most out of their data. The built-in maps help keep you on track, and the multiple GNSS systems provide accurate location and pace data. Plus, it's solar charging display offers up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or 49 hours with solar charging in GPS mode for those long activities.
Garmin Forerunner 255
The Forerunner 255 is one of Garmin's entry-level running watches. It allows you to add music right to the watch for phone-free listening on your runs. There are more than 30 activity profiles, a wide list of health and fitness metrics, and Garmin pay for mobile payments. Plus, it offers 14 days of battery life, so you don't have to charge it constantly.
Garmin Instinct 2
The Garmin Instinct 2 is a rugged outdoor watch. It's water-rated to 100 meters and is shock resistance with scratch-resistant glass. Though it looks simple and old-school, it offers lots of advanced fitness and health tools, such as all-day health monitoring for heart rate, Pulse Ox, and more. The built-in sports apps make it easy to take on runs, bikes, hikes, and more, and it can help you prioritize rest and recovery to maximize your potential.
Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition
For serious outdoor athletes, it's hard to beat the epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition. It features a built-in flashlight, which comes in handy on the trail and in the home. Advanced training metrics like hill score and endurance score help you gauge progress over time. Plus, it even suggests daily workouts, so you'll have a coach right on your wrist.