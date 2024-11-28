The flood of Black Friday deals has arrived. If you're looking at getting a new smartphone, laptop, tablet, gaming console, or any other piece of tech, it's time to start looking. In particular, Black Friday is a great time to get a gaming handheld and save big.

While the Nintendo Switch is a popular portable console, these gaming handhelds are significantly more powerful, with faster processors, more memory, and access to thousands of PC games across Steam and Xbox Game Pass.

The cheapest gaming handheld deal out there right now is the 512GB Steam Deck LCD, which is on sale for $337 in the Steam Store. That's $112 off its original price of $449, a 25 percent discount.

Valve has discontinued the LCD Steam Deck, so this sale might be your last chance to pick one up before it's gone. Valve also sells the newer Steam Deck OLED (which has a better screen), but it's not on sale this Black Friday.

Steam Deck LCD $336.75 $449 Save $112.25 The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming device capable of playing thousands of Steam games on the go. It has a 7-inch LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and an AMD Zen 2 APU. $336.75 at Valve

More gaming handheld Black Friday deals

Save big on the ROG Ally and Legion

PC gaming handhelds have revolutionized how we're able to play games on the go. It all started with the Steam Deck in 2022, but since then, other tech giants like Lenovo and Asus have made their own gaming handhelds as well.

Here's a roundup of all the gaming handheld deals you can score for Black Friday right now.

Asus ROG Ally $484.55 $590 Save $105.45 The Asus ROG Ally is a PC gaming handheld that runs on Windows 11 and a custom AMD chipset. It has a Full HD display and can play PC games from multiple platforms. $484.55 at Amazon

Asus ROG Ally X $700 $800 Save $100 The Asus ROG Ally X has a 7-inch screen with a 1080p pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor so you can play the newest games on the go. $700 at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion Go $473 $700 Save $227 The Lenovo Legion Go has an 8.8-inch 144Hz display with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. $473 at Amazon