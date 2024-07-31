Key Takeaways GameSir Kaleid Flux offers reliable and lag-free gameplay with pro features.

It's a wired controller with an extra-long 3m braided USB-C cable.

The GameSir Nexus app provides outstanding customization options to fine-tune your experience.

I was intrigued when I got to review the new GameSir Kaleid Flux because it'd been a while since I used a wired controller, and I didn't know if I'd appreciate its plug-and-play design. My fears disappeared after I felt the familiar contours and perfect button placement I'd become used to after years of Xbox gaming.

So why choose a wired controller in the first place? Its simplicity is synonymous with reliability because it works on Xbox consoles and most laptops and desktops without lag or needing a Bluetooth connection. Standard Xbox controllers habitually die in the middle of the action, and I feel the Kaleid Flux is a viable alternative for those wanting uninterrupted play with pro features and fantastic customization options, which I'll touch on later.

What if you want to sit on the couch far from your TV? GameSir has you covered with a lengthy three-meter (9.8-ft) detachable braided cable that spans my living room with enough extra for me to hold the controller comfortably, whether I'm sitting upright or lying back and taking it easy.

Related This $50 mobile controller is cheap, and might remind you of a Nintendo Switch The GameSir GameSir X2S is cheap, but it does what it is supposed to, provided you don't mind its small stature.

GameSir Kaleid Flux Controller GameSir's Kaleid Flux Wired Controllers pack pro features like rear paddles, Hall Effect sticks, and fantastic customization into an affordable wired package for PC, Xbox, and Steam, Pros Great Price

Hall Effect analog sticks and triggers

Outstanding software customization options Cons Wired only

Not compatible with Switch and PlayStation $47 at Amazon $47 at Walmart

Related How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

Excellent price and free Game Pass membership

Pocket-lint

GameSir is an affordable wired controller for Xbox, PC, and Steam retailing for around $50 at most major online retailers. It comes with a sturdy braided USB-C cable, a handy cleaning cloth, a GameSir sticker. You also get a complimentary one-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription to help you get started with some of the latest titles, adding to the impressive value.

The GameSir Kaleid Flux's all-black design follows a tried-and-true formula and will feel like home to Xbox players. Extra texturing on the grips and stick keeps your hands and fingers firmly in place without feeling too aggressive or uncomfortable, and you also get a pair of large rear paddles for enhanced functionality.

It is impossible to discuss the Kaleid Flux's design without mentioning the transparent top cover flanked by vivid RGB strips on either side. The tinted cover adds a touch of class and provides a glimpse into its inner workings, while the lighting adds some flare and can be toned down to look subtle and tasteful with the proper settings.

On the technical side, GamerSir uses Hall Effect analog sticks and triggers that operate with magnets to measure movement, distance, etc. They are more accurate and responsive than standard controllers and tend to last longer, with no dead zones or controller drift, because none of the moving parts have physical contact with each other.

GameSir Kaleid Flux Controller Brand GameSir Platform Xbox, PC, Steam Battery No Connectivity Wired Headset Support Yes Programmable Yes Extra Buttons Yes Cable Length 3-meters (9.84-ft) Expand

What I like about the GameSir Kaleid Flux Controller

User-friendly software with outstanding customization options

Close

I liked the Kaleid Flux's simplicity because my laptop automatically detected it as an Xbox controller, and it was ready to go in seconds. My fears about the wired connection also faded because the thick braided cable is long enough to play from across the room and has a snug fit in the recessed port, protecting it from damage.

It looks great at low brightness at night to provide subtle backlighting through the transparent housing.

The GameSir Nexus software is one of the Flux's best features because of its outstanding customization options, which let you fine-tune all controller aspects to your preferences. The app allows you to customize the movement range of each analog stick and has a RAW function that disables the outer dead zones for higher speed and precision.

You can also adjust the range of trigger movement, and the handy hair trigger feature changes the analog input into digital with a faster response time in shooting games.

I prefer turning off the vibration function for some online shooters and appreciate that the Kaleid Flux has individual settings for the left and right triggers and grips. It also lets you adjust the vibration level up and down on each one independently or sync the two sides together.

I'm not usually a fan of bright RGB lighting because it's distracting and has questionable benefits. However, I admit that it looks great at low brightness at night to provide subtle backlighting through the transparent housing.

When it came to the gaming experience, I had a blast using the controller and testing various software settings on Borderlands 3, Naraka Bladepoint, and one of my old favorites, Soul Caliber VI. The controller is responsive in its default settings thanks to the smooth Hall Effect sticks and triggers, and it only improves after some fine-tuning. I used the RAW option to make the sticks faster and more precise and activated the hair-trigger mode to blast baddies in Borderlands 3 effortlessly

Another feature that impressed me was the cushioned switches, which make a satisfying click on each press despite using a membrane instead of micro switches like other GameSir models. I also appreciated the large rear paddles perfectly positioned under my middle fingers, which provide quick access to health powerups, equipping throwables, and other in-game utilities.

What I don't like about the GameSir Kaleid Flux Controller

It's not the one controller to rule them all

I can live with a wired connection because of its simplicity, but managing a cable can't rival the freedom of wireless alternatives and might put off some buyers.

It would be great if the Kaleid Flux was the perfect controller for all platforms. Still, I understand that GameSir can't offer Switch and PlayStation compatibility because it has to work within the constraints of its licensing deals with Microsoft to offer Game Pass membership and Xbox branding on its products.

0:29 Related The Gunnar Tallac blue blocking glasses are the best investment I made this year It took less than one week with my Gunnar Tallac blue blocking glasses before I vowed never to use my computer without them again.

Should you buy the GameSir Kaleid Flux Controller?

There's no question about it

Pocket-lint

Although initially skeptical because of the wired design, I was blown away by the Kaleid Flux's comfort and performance and will not hesitate to recommend it to others. Its familiar shape should be comfortable for most players, and the combination of Hall Effect stick and triggers and extra paddle buttons on the back give it a premium feel that's hard to beat for the price.

You can't go wrong with the $50 outlay, especially when you're getting a free Game Pass subscription worth another $10. That said, to enjoy the true value of the Kaleid Flux, you'll need to download the free GameSir Nexus app, which unlocks its potential with advanced features to customize your gaming experience.