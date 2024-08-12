Key Takeaways GameSir X4 Aileron offers premium construction, Hall Effect sticks, and customizable features for a comfortable gaming experience.

I've never been much of a mobile gamer because I feel touch controls can never emulate the precision of a mouse and keyboard or the user-friendliness of a proper controller. That's why I was interested in reviewing GameSir's X4 Aileron, which turns your Android phone into a handheld gaming console by adding a comfortable controller layout, tactile buttons, and other pro functions.

So, what's so special about the X4 Aileron? Instead of a bar linking the left and right sides like the Backbone One or Razer Kishi, it has a two-piece design offering a snug fit while allowing serious players to attach cooling fans or wireless chargers. The ingenious design has magnets that allow two sides to slot together into a compact shape for easy carry and to charge its batteries via the USC-C port.

Apart from its design, the X4 Aileron has pro features and fantastic customization options to make it stand out and elevate it above the competition. I spent a week with it to see what it could do and to find out if it could deliver on its big promises to convert me into a mobile gamer.

Price, availability, and specs

A unique design packed with pro features

Upon opening the white cardboard box, I was pleasantly surprised to find a classy, solid black protective case with a handy lanyard and a dual-zip design. Nestled in the padded interior was the controller with two additional pairs of stick caps in different sizes and a spare D-Pad. Also in the box was the warranty info, a GameSir sticker, and a one-month GamePass Ultimate subscription worth $10.

The GameSir X4 Aileron's two sides have spring-loaded clips that open to accept Android phones in all sizes and automatically close to lock them in place. There's no power button to worry about, and the controller turns on and pairs via low-latency Bluetooth automatically when it detects the phone, although you'll need to remove the case to get it to work.

Once connected, the X4 Aileron provides ample real estate and subtle texturing on the back to provide a firm grip and prevent fingers from slipping. The overall design emulates the Xbox controller, with similar ABXY buttons, D-pad, and stick placement that most players will find comfortable.

Recent GameSir products go the extra mile when it comes to performance, and the X4 Aileron features magnetic Hall Effect sticks, which offer improved responsiveness and no drift because no moving parts touch each other. You also get tactile ABXY buttons with a satisfying clicking sound on each press and a 0.6mm actuation distance. The comfortable triggers have adjustable travel, and two rear paddles provide additional in-game functionality for health power-ups or throwables.

For those into RGB lighting, the X4 Aileron offers tasteful light rings around the sticks, providing subtle styling without going over the top. Fear not if you aren't into lights because you can turn them off, adjust the colors, or switch between presets with the accompanying app, which I'll touch on later.

Charging is a breeze. When the left controller is locked together, a single USB-C port charges the 400mAh batteries on both sides. You won't be able to juice up the controller while playing, but I didn't find it a big deal because the four to five hours of playtime were enough for me.

What I like about the GameSir X4 Aileron Controller

An Android game-changer

Pocket-lint

I was impressed by the X4 Aileron's solid construction, and it feels like a premium product because of its Hall Effect sticks, tactile buttons, and overall ergonomics. The extra parts add to its appeal because you can customize your gaming experience, and everything is safe and easy to carry with the handy carry case.

Another thing that stood out was its user-friendliness. I appreciated that it turned on and paired automatically when I locked my phone in position and was detected by most games with no need to change settings or calibrate the controller.

GameSir keeps things simple with a user-friendly app for fine-tuning the sticks, adjusting the triggers and lighting, and checking the battery levels. When I switched the stick caps to the ones I preferred and changed the software settings, I had a bespoke controller fine-tuned to my preferences with the exact sensitivity and trigger travel I wanted for my games.

Speaking about gameplay, the X4 Aileron added a new dimension to my mobile experience because I no longer needed to use sensitive touch controls on a cramped display. I had the freedom to enjoy the game on the fullscreen with the proper analog and trigger inputs I prefer.

I tried the X4 Aileron with a selection of Android games and found that it had amazing responsiveness with no lag and was easier to use than my phone for racing games like Asphalt 8 and fighting games like Shadow Knight and Mortal Kombat. The default movement and trigger settings were a tad slow for shooters like GangStar but were easily remedied with the GameSir app for better responsiveness.

The X4 Aileron supports cloud gaming and offers incredible value by adding a one-month GamePass Ultimate subscription to play popular games like Forza Horizon 5 and Hollow Knight. My favorite feature on the X4 Aileron is Steam Link compatibility, which allows me to enjoy PC games like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Crusader Kings 3, and Soul Calibur VI on my phone. I'd never taken the app seriously because of its mushy controls, but the controller opened a new world for me by turning my phone into a mini Steam Deck.

What I don't like about the GameSir X4 Aileron Controller

It could use some refinement in some areas

Pocket-lint

The X4 Aileron won't work with a phone case, and removing it for every gaming session can be inconvenient, but it isn't a dealbreaker considering the experience it provides.

One of the X4 Aileron's nifty tricks is that it can work as a standalone controller without attaching it to your phone by holding the Share and Xbox buttons to pair them together. This feature is good in theory, but the weak magnets and lack of a clip mean you must hold the two pieces together firmly, or they fall apart when playing. The loose fit makes playing with the X4 Aileron uncomfortable in standalone mode, and it works far better when attached to a phone.

I can't complete this review without addressing the X4 Aileron's lack of pass-through charging because it might not be ideal for players wanting to enjoy extended gaming sessions longer than four to five hours. On the other hand, the two-piece interlocking design reduces its size and makes it a more practical option to bulkier rivals for players on the go.

Should you buy the GameSir X4 Aileron Controller?

It's a sweet deal

The GameSir X4 Aileron is a must-have tool if you're a serious mobile gamer. Its comfortable shape and user-friendly layout changed my view of playing games on my phone, and its $100 price tag is a bargain considering its premium construction and extensive customization options.